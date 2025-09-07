Direct Flights from Sofia to Abu Dhabi Resume This November

Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally sustainable airline in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region*, will resume its direct flights connecting Sofia and Abu Dhabi starting November 17, 2025. The service will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Tickets are already available for purchase on wizzair.com and through the airline’s mobile app, with fares beginning at EUR 49.99**.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is a city where traditional culture meets modern sophistication. Located on the Persian Gulf coast, it serves as the country’s political, cultural, and economic hub. The city is home to iconic landmarks like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the futuristic Louvre Abu Dhabi, showcasing both local heritage and global artistic influences. Travelers can explore golden beaches, embark on desert safaris, or visit popular attractions such as Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit. With a vibrant mix of cultural events, luxury shopping destinations, and bustling traditional markets, Abu Dhabi promises an unforgettable experience that combines authenticity and contemporary luxury.

Flight Schedule and Prices

Sofia to Abu Dhabi : Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from November 17, 2025

Starting fare: EUR 49.99

Since launching its first flight from Sofia to Budapest in 2005, Wizz Air has transported more than 30 million passengers, establishing itself as the leading low-cost airline in Bulgaria. The airline currently operates over 50 routes from Bulgaria to more than 15 countries, with operational bases in both Sofia and Varna.

*Based on CAPA - Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022-2024, which ranked Wizz Air as having the lowest CO2 emissions per revenue passenger kilometer among global and European carriers.

**The fare includes an administrative fee and a small cabin bag (maximum 40x30x20 cm). Checked luggage and larger cabin baggage are subject to additional fees. The fare applies only to bookings made via wizzair.com or the WIZZ mobile app, and availability at this price is limited.