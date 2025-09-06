Blood Moon Over Bulgaria: Total Lunar Eclipse to Dazzle Skywatchers on September 7

Bulgaria will witness a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7, 2025, providing a rare celestial show visible across the country. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon’s near side is completely engulfed by the Earth’s umbral shadow, giving the Moon a striking orange-red hue, often referred to as a “blood moon.”

The full moon will rise over Bulgaria at 9:08 p.m., with the eclipse beginning slightly earlier at 8:30 p.m. The peak of the event is expected around 9:11 p.m., with the eclipse concluding at 11:56 p.m. Meteorologists forecast mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, offering favorable conditions for observation. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to view directly with the naked eye.

Assoc. Prof. Nikola Petrov, Director of the National Astronomical Observatory "Rozhen," explained the process: “The Moon, during a full moon, gradually enters the Earth’s shadow. At around 20:30, the eclipse will begin, and by 21:10, the Moon will reach its total phase, glowing orange-red. After several minutes, the shadow will recede, and the Moon will slowly return to its usual full phase.”

Lunar eclipses can only occur during a full moon, while solar eclipses happen during a new moon. Although solar eclipses are roughly three times more frequent than lunar eclipses globally, they are often less visible to a given location due to the narrow width of the Moon’s shadow on Earth. “For Bulgaria, a solar eclipse may be seen only once in a lifetime, or not at all, without traveling,” said Assoc. Prof. Petrov. “In contrast, the Earth’s larger shadow during a lunar eclipse allows it to be seen from vast regions, including central and western Australia, Europe, Asia, and Africa, as will be the case on September 7-8.”

Local astronomy enthusiasts can join organized observations in Smolyan, where the Planetarium will host an event to mark the total lunar eclipse. The program also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Planetarium, offering a chance for the public to experience this spectacular astronomical event firsthand.