Blood Moon Over Bulgaria: Total Lunar Eclipse to Dazzle Skywatchers on September 7
Bulgaria will witness a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7, 2025, providing a rare celestial show visible across the country. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon’s near side is completely engulfed by the Earth’s umbral shadow, giving the Moon a striking orange-red hue, often referred to as a “blood moon.”
The full moon will rise over Bulgaria at 9:08 p.m., with the eclipse beginning slightly earlier at 8:30 p.m. The peak of the event is expected around 9:11 p.m., with the eclipse concluding at 11:56 p.m. Meteorologists forecast mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, offering favorable conditions for observation. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to view directly with the naked eye.
Assoc. Prof. Nikola Petrov, Director of the National Astronomical Observatory "Rozhen," explained the process: “The Moon, during a full moon, gradually enters the Earth’s shadow. At around 20:30, the eclipse will begin, and by 21:10, the Moon will reach its total phase, glowing orange-red. After several minutes, the shadow will recede, and the Moon will slowly return to its usual full phase.”
Lunar eclipses can only occur during a full moon, while solar eclipses happen during a new moon. Although solar eclipses are roughly three times more frequent than lunar eclipses globally, they are often less visible to a given location due to the narrow width of the Moon’s shadow on Earth. “For Bulgaria, a solar eclipse may be seen only once in a lifetime, or not at all, without traveling,” said Assoc. Prof. Petrov. “In contrast, the Earth’s larger shadow during a lunar eclipse allows it to be seen from vast regions, including central and western Australia, Europe, Asia, and Africa, as will be the case on September 7-8.”
Local astronomy enthusiasts can join organized observations in Smolyan, where the Planetarium will host an event to mark the total lunar eclipse. The program also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Planetarium, offering a chance for the public to experience this spectacular astronomical event firsthand.
Sofia Comes Alive with the 13th 'Book Alley' Open-Air Fair
Sofia is set to host the 13th edition of the “Book Alley” (Aleya na Knigata), the country’s largest open-air book fair, running from September 8 to 14, 2025
Bulgaria Launches Average Speed Checks: Toll Cameras to Fine Drivers from September 7
From September 7, toll cameras across Bulgaria will begin measuring not only the maximum speed of vehicles but also their average speed across designated stretches of road
Unification Day: How Bulgaria Doubled Its Size While Europe Slept
Every September 6th, Bulgaria celebrates one of the most audacious political maneuvers in Balkan history - a bloodless coup that transformed the geopolitical landscape of southeastern Europe and sent shockwaves through the great powers of the 19th century
Warm and Mostly Sunny Weekend Expected Across Bulgaria
Saturday will bring mostly sunny conditions across the country, with occasional high clouds
Sofia Drivers Get a Break: Blue and Green Parking Zones Free on September 6–8
Paid “Blue” and “Green” parking zones in Sofia will be free of charge on September 6, 7, and 8
Wildfires Drive Global Air Pollution, WMO Warns of Rising Health Risks
Wildfires contributed significantly to air pollution last year, releasing a "witches' brew" of harmful pollutants that can affect air quality even continents away