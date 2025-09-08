Senior CPC Official Met with Bulgarian Socialist Party Delegation

Politics » DIPLOMACY | Author: CCTV+ |September 5, 2025, Friday // 11:25
Bulgaria: Senior CPC Official Met with Bulgarian Socialist Party Delegation @CCTV+

Li Shulei, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Thursday met in Beijing with a delegation from the Bulgarian Socialist Party led by Atanas Zafirov, the party leader and deputy prime minister of Bulgaria.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said that the China-Bulgaria strategic partnership has been developing at a high level.

China is willing to work with Bulgaria to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges between the two parties, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and deepen cooperation across various fields to advance the bilateral relations, Li noted.

Zafirov highly commended China's peaceful foreign policy and the great achievements of Chinese modernization, expressing readiness to enhance inter-party exchanges, strengthen mutual learning, and promote Bulgaria-China cooperation as well as the development of Europe-China relations.

Source: CCTV+

Tags: Zafirov, Bulgaria, China

