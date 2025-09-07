Vucic Boasts Russian Award and Chinese Acclaim: 'The Whole of China is Chanting My Name'

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic highlighted the significance of his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing both the historical and contemporary recognition he has received. Speaking after the encounter, Vucic noted that he was personally awarded the highest Russian order by Vladimir Putin, a distinction not given to him by Boris Yeltsin or Mikhail Gorbachev. He claimed to be the first Serb in over a century to receive the honor, since Nikola Pasic, a Serbian statesman of Bulgarian origin who led the country through the Balkan and First World Wars, was recognized for his pro-Russian stance and nationalist policies.

During the meeting with Xi, Vucic recounted the history of the Serbian people, particularly their role in combating fascism. He stressed that Serbia was among the first to rise against Nazism, not only from Germany but also against what he described as regional Nazism, which he characterized as even more brutal in its methods. Vucic said that conveying this history helped Xi and others understand Serbia’s position as a defender against fascism.

The Serbian president expressed admiration for Xi, saying he gained valuable insights during their discussions, which kept him awake in anticipation. Vucic added that in China, the mention of Serbia immediately draws attention to him personally, with crowds chanting his name and many people seeking photos. He described this reception as a significant personal and diplomatic achievement.

Vucic also highlighted expectations of continued Chinese support on key political matters, including the status of Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia’s territorial integrity, and sovereignty. He reiterated Serbia’s commitment to the One China principle, stating that Serbia would never compromise on this stance.

Describing the meeting as “very cordial,” Vucic expressed confidence that it would produce tangible benefits for Serbia, including the construction of new factories and roads. He also noted that the Chinese side welcomed the upcoming opening of a section of the Belgrade-Subotica high-speed railway in 15 days, underlining the practical outcomes of the discussions.

