Another Tram Accident in Sofia Sparks Safety Concerns and Sabotage Fears

September 5, 2025, Friday
In Sofia, a tram derailed once again, this time in the "Buxton" district. The incident occurred around 9:05 p.m. yesterday, according to eyewitness reports to bTV. Passengers managed to exit safely, and the Ministry of Interior confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Police units and staff from Sofia Municipality’s emergency services quickly arrived at the scene. While no collision occurred, the tram leaving the tracks has raised concerns. Traces on the pavement suggest that the vehicle may have passed over them before derailing, but the exact cause remains unclear.

Carlos Contrera, municipal councilor from the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC), expressed serious concerns about the incident on Facebook, suggesting that it may not have been accidental. He highlighted that tram number 5 runs on a recently repaired route with new railcars, which makes repeated derailments in this area particularly alarming. Contrera noted that previous incidents could have been linked to mistakes or omissions, but in this case, the possibility of intentional interference cannot be ruled out.

From an operational standpoint, Contrera stressed that investigations must quickly determine whether there was a technical failure with the tracks or the tram, the speed of the vehicle at the time, and whether it was within safe operational limits. He also emphasized that the driver’s adherence to protocol must be examined. Contrera expressed doubts that the driver could have prevented the derailment given the circumstances, suggesting that external factors may have contributed.

He called for a thorough investigation into the possibility of intentional sabotage. “Fortunately, there were no casualties this time, but the series of incidents highlights the urgent need to strengthen safety protocols and ensure all operating personnel strictly follow them,Contrera wrote. He insisted that it must be clearly established whether any deliberate actions led to the derailment, given the unusual conditions of this particular section of the route.

