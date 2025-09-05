Putin’s Stark Warning: Any Western Troops in Ukraine Will Be Targeted

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any Western troops deployed to Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets by the Russian military. Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, he emphasized that the presence of foreign forces amid ongoing fighting could not contribute to lasting peace, framing such deployments as a direct threat to Russia. His remarks came just a day after Kyiv’s Western partners announced their readiness to station troops in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reinforced this stance, asserting that foreign military contingents on Ukrainian soil would not ensure Kyiv’s security. “You cannot guarantee the security of one country by undermining the security of another,” Peskov said at the Eastern Economic Forum. He added that Moscow would view international forces, including NATO troops near its borders, as a threat to Russian security.

These statements follow intensified European discussions on providing security guarantees for Ukraine should a peace deal be reached. At the Sept. 4 Paris summit of the “Coalition of the Willing,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders explored mechanisms to prevent a renewed Russian invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 countries are prepared to send troops or offer additional support, including weapons, logistics, and training, as part of a multinational reassurance framework. He clarified that these measures would not confer NATO membership but aim to strengthen Ukraine’s military capacity with backing from more than 30 partners.

Earlier, on August 18, European leaders pressed U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in the initiative. Trump later indicated that Washington could provide air support but ruled out sending ground troops. Ukraine continues to push for binding security guarantees in any peace settlement, warning that without such measures, Moscow could exploit a ceasefire to regroup and launch new attacks.