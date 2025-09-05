Sofia Drivers Get a Break: Blue and Green Parking Zones Free on September 6–8

Sofia Comes Alive with the 13th 'Book Alley' Open-Air Fair
Sofia is set to host the 13th edition of the “Book Alley” (Aleya na Knigata), the country’s largest open-air book fair, running from September 8 to 14, 2025
Paid “Blue” and “Green” parking zones in Sofia will be free of charge on September 6, 7, and 8, the Center for Urban Mobility announced.
The holiday schedule is due to Unification Day on September 6, which falls on a Saturday this year, resulting in Monday, September 8, also being observed as a day off.
During this period, points for purchasing transport tickets will operate according to their usual hours, the Center clarified. Normally, the blue and green zones are active from Monday to Saturday between 08:30 and 20:00, with free parking only on Sundays.
The blue zone, covering Sofia’s historic center, charges 2 leva per hour (1 euro), with a maximum stay of two hours. The green zone costs 1 leva per hour, allowing vehicles to remain parked for up to four hours.
Vehicles exceeding the permitted parking time may be clamped, with a fine of 30 leva (15 euros) applied.
