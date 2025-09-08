Bulgaria: Arsenal Arms Factory Safety Concerns Rise After Another Deadly Incident

A tragic work accident at the Arsenal weapons factory in Kazanlak has left one worker dead and another injured. The incident occurred yesterday morning in the Repair and Mechanical Workshop at Plant 3 on the factory grounds, when a non-operational separator unexpectedly detonated. The 46-year-old man who sustained severe abdominal injuries later died in hospital, while the second worker suffered hearing impairment, according to the Main Labor Inspectorate.

Authorities reported that the detonation did not cause a fire, nor did it result in material damage.

This marks the second fatal incident at the Arsenal facility in recent months. On August 20, a 53-year-old contractor suffered serious burns when a fire broke out in the excavator he was operating to remove debris; he subsequently died in hospital. Earlier, in early July, a metal component from a centrifuge malfunctioned in one of the workshops, killing a 46-year-old worker. In May, another employee sustained burns while handling nitroglycerin.

The repeated accidents highlight ongoing safety concerns at the Kazanlak arms factory, which has experienced multiple fatal and serious incidents within a short span of time.