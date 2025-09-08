Bulgaria: Arsenal Arms Factory Safety Concerns Rise After Another Deadly Incident

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Second Home Ownership
Homeownership remains a common aspiration across Europe, with 69% of citizens owning at least one property
A tragic work accident at the Arsenal weapons factory in Kazanlak has left one worker dead and another injured. The incident occurred yesterday morning in the Repair and Mechanical Workshop at Plant 3 on the factory grounds, when a non-operational separator unexpectedly detonated. The 46-year-old man who sustained severe abdominal injuries later died in hospital, while the second worker suffered hearing impairment, according to the Main Labor Inspectorate.
Authorities reported that the detonation did not cause a fire, nor did it result in material damage.
This marks the second fatal incident at the Arsenal facility in recent months. On August 20, a 53-year-old contractor suffered serious burns when a fire broke out in the excavator he was operating to remove debris; he subsequently died in hospital. Earlier, in early July, a metal component from a centrifuge malfunctioned in one of the workshops, killing a 46-year-old worker. In May, another employee sustained burns while handling nitroglycerin.
The repeated accidents highlight ongoing safety concerns at the Kazanlak arms factory, which has experienced multiple fatal and serious incidents within a short span of time.
In Sofia, a tram derailed once again, this time in the "Buxton" district
A man in his 50s tragically lost his life in Plovdiv yesterday following a severe ATV accident
Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has witnessed a tragic surge in road accidents, with seven people losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries
A serious workplace accident occurred at the Arsenal arms plant in Kazanlak early this morning, leaving a worker severely injured
Reports of a large black predator, believed to be a leopard or a panther, stirred fear and heightened police activity in the Dupnitsa area after it was reportedly sighted close to the village of Krainitsi
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the individual responsible for the incident involving the derailment of tram 22 in Sofia
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink