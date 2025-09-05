Bulgaria Falls 0:3 to Spain in World Cup Qualifier, Fans Filled Vasil Levski Stadium with Passion

Bulgaria started its World Cup qualifying campaign with a heavy defeat, losing 0:3 at home to Spain. Despite putting in a determined performance, the Bulgarian team was unable to match the quality of Luis de la Fuente’s side, European champions of 2024 in Berlin. Spain opened the scoring early, in the fifth minute, with Mikel Oyarzabal finding the net. The advantage widened in the 30th minute when Chelsea's Marc Cucurella struck a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area. Before halftime, in the 38th minute, Mikel Merino added a header from close range to seal a 3:0 lead.

The Bulgarian squad arrived at Vasil Levski National Stadium shortly before 8:00 PM, with over 40,000 fans present, marking the highest home attendance since 2009. Sports Minister Ivan Peshev was also in attendance. Coach Ilian Iliev lined up with Svetoslav Vutsov in goal, protected by a defense of Anton Nedyalkov, Kristian Dimitrov, Emil Tsenov (making his national debut from CSKA 1948), and Fabian Nurnberger. Midfield duties fell to Iliya Gruev, Ivaylo Chochev, and Vasil Panayotov, with Nikolay Minkov and Radoslav Kirilov on the wings, and Alexander Kolev leading the attack.

Spain fielded a traditional 4-3-3 formation with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the wings and Mikel Oyarzabal in attack. Their midfield consisted of Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, and Pedri, while Pedro Porro, Robin Le Normand, Dean Huijsen, and Cucurella anchored the defense. Goalkeeper Unai Simon started between the posts, and notable absences included Rodri and captain Alvaro Morata.

Before kickoff, the stadium was treated to the iconic performance of Valya Balkanska, singing “Izlel e Delio hajdutin,” and the national anthems were accompanied by a massive tricolor display across sectors B, C, and D.

The match began with Spain’s early goal: Yamal advanced on the right, passing to Zubimendi, who set up Oyarzabal to score. Bulgaria nearly responded in the 20th minute with Kirilov’s attempt, deflected by Simon, and a second Yamal breakaway was saved by Vutsov. Spain extended the lead in the 30th minute with Cucurella's precise strike, followed by Merino’s header in the 38th minute to complete the first-half scoreline. Moments before halftime, debutant Tsenov cleared a Spanish chance from the line, while an offside call prevented further damage.

At halftime, fans energized the stadium with a Mexican wave and lights, while Iliev made an attacking substitution, bringing on Marin Petkov for Panayotov. Early in the second half, Vutsov made a crucial save against Yamal, and Merino hit the crossbar. Chochev produced a remarkable 60-meter lob over Simon in the 59th minute, thrilling the audience, but the scoreboard remained unchanged. Later, Vladimir Nikolov’s solo run ended with an offside call, and Petkov’s attempt in the 78th minute was saved.

Despite Bulgaria’s energetic efforts, Spain maintained control, finishing the match 3:0. The “Lions” now turn their attention to their next qualifier in Tbilisi, while Spain, aiming for next year’s World Cup, began their campaign exactly as expected.