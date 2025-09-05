Bulgaria Insists North Macedonia Must Fully Honor 2022 EU Accession Commitments

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and European Council President Antonio Costa underlined that the Republic of North Macedonia must fully implement the agreements established in the European Consensus of July 2022 in order to advance towards European Union membership, without any possibility of revision. Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria’s stance on the matter remains unchanged.

Reflecting on past cooperation, Zhelyazkov recalled that during the governments of Boyko Borissov, Bulgaria worked closely with Macedonian leaders Zoran Zaev and Dimitar Kovachevski, resulting in the signing of the Good Neighbor Agreement. He noted that a modus operandi was established to allow North Macedonia, along with other Balkan nations, to progress in their EU accession based on their own merits. The compromise reached during the French EU Presidency was approved by the Council and by the Bulgarian Parliament, and Zhelyazkov insisted that there have been no changes in principles or approach that would justify claims from Skopje of a so-called Bulgarian dictate.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Bulgaria, through a National Assembly decision earlier this year, has made clear that it will not seek additional commitments from neighboring countries. He described any appeal to the Constitutional Court of North Macedonia against the protocol of the Good Neighbor Agreement as “absolutely unjustified and unnecessary,” noting that the protocol already provides for annual reviews of agreement implementation and is fully consistent with the 2022 European Consensus.

Zhelyazkov stressed the importance of respecting the rights of the Bulgarian minority in North Macedonia, including constitutional recognition, as a key prerequisite for full-fledged neighborhood relations. He also highlighted Bulgaria’s continued commitment to EU enlargement in the Western Balkans, emphasizing that such expansion strengthens regional security and prosperity for both Bulgaria and its neighbors.

On EU decision-making, Zhelyazkov argued that consensus is crucial for maintaining confidence and effectiveness, cautioning against decisions by qualified majority on enlargement and foreign policy issues, which he believes would weaken the Union.

President Costa echoed the Prime Minister’s position, stating that the 2022 EU-approved accession terms for North Macedonia must be fulfilled for the country to advance in negotiations. He reiterated that progress depends on the Republic of North Macedonia honoring the commitments outlined in the European Consensus.