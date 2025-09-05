Botevgrad Erupts Again: Residents Clash with Drug Dealers, Property Destroyed

Crime | September 5, 2025, Friday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Botevgrad Erupts Again: Residents Clash with Drug Dealers, Property Destroyed

Tensions flared once again in Botevgrad last night as residents of the Saransk neighborhood protested against local drug dealers, according to the local outlet Balkanets. Hundreds of people took to the streets, declaring they would no longer tolerate the spread of drugs and firmly opposing drug addiction in their community.

The anger of the residents was sparked earlier this week following the death of 30-year-old Rumen, whose family claims he was sold fentanyl-laced drugs by a local dealer. On September 1, gendarmerie units and specialized police forces cordoned off parts of Botevgrad and the nearby village of Trudovets after enraged residents stormed the house of the alleged dealer. During the unrest, the property was destroyed, the dealer’s car was overturned, and all its windows were smashed. Rumen’s father, Sasho Hristov, expressed his grief and rage: “I had one son and for me life is over. If they catch Poro, I will kill him!

The following day, September 2, residents of Saransk met with local authorities, including Botevgrad Mayor Ivan Gavalyugov, Senior Commissioner Tihomir Tsenov from the Sofia Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs, the head of the Botevgrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office, and Maya Golemanova, administrative head of the same office. The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that institutions would conduct thorough analyses and take additional measures within their competences, emphasizing the use of mediation resources and encouraging greater civic engagement.

Despite these steps, tensions boiled over again last night, resulting in further clashes and property damage. Neighborhood residents remain resolute, insisting that Rumen’s case must not be forgotten and vowing to prevent drug dealers from regaining control over Botevgrad’s streets.

