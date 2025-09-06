Bulgaria Launches Average Speed Checks: Toll Cameras to Fine Drivers from September 7

From September 7, toll cameras across Bulgaria will begin measuring not only the maximum speed of vehicles but also their average speed across designated stretches of road. Drivers who exceed the legal limits will be automatically issued electronic tickets. The National Toll Administration has made all monitored sections publicly available on its website, complete with maps, so that motorists can see in advance where the cameras are active.

Professor Oleg Asenov, head of the National Toll Administration, explained on NOVA that the change is aimed at curbing reckless driving, particularly on highways and accident-prone sections. “The time has come for the toll cameras to open their eyes to average speed violations,” he said, stressing that sanctioning would start from 00:00 on September 7. He welcomed the fact that information about camera locations spreads quickly on social networks, since it helps raise awareness among drivers and encourages them to comply with traffic rules.

Asenov noted that even before the new rules officially come into force, some shocking figures have been recorded. On the Northern Speed Tangent, one of the most closely watched stretches online, violations included an average speed of more than 200 kilometers per hour. The current “record” is 153 km/h, which he described ironically as “a new champion.” Such speeds, he warned, are dangerously high, greatly increasing the risk of serious accidents. Any driver repeating similar behavior after the system’s launch will be immediately flagged and fined.

The director also confirmed that the number of monitored zones will gradually expand. Discussions are already underway with the Traffic Police to ensure that by the end of the year, around 1,200 kilometers of motorways and first-class roads will be covered by the average speed control system. At the same time, stricter penalties for traffic violations are also coming into effect, reinforcing the authorities’ push for greater road safety.