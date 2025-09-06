Bulgaria Launches Average Speed Checks: Toll Cameras to Fine Drivers from September 7

Society | September 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Launches Average Speed Checks: Toll Cameras to Fine Drivers from September 7

From September 7, toll cameras across Bulgaria will begin measuring not only the maximum speed of vehicles but also their average speed across designated stretches of road. Drivers who exceed the legal limits will be automatically issued electronic tickets. The National Toll Administration has made all monitored sections publicly available on its website, complete with maps, so that motorists can see in advance where the cameras are active.

Professor Oleg Asenov, head of the National Toll Administration, explained on NOVA that the change is aimed at curbing reckless driving, particularly on highways and accident-prone sections. “The time has come for the toll cameras to open their eyes to average speed violations,” he said, stressing that sanctioning would start from 00:00 on September 7. He welcomed the fact that information about camera locations spreads quickly on social networks, since it helps raise awareness among drivers and encourages them to comply with traffic rules.

Asenov noted that even before the new rules officially come into force, some shocking figures have been recorded. On the Northern Speed Tangent, one of the most closely watched stretches online, violations included an average speed of more than 200 kilometers per hour. The current “record” is 153 km/h, which he described ironically as “a new champion.” Such speeds, he warned, are dangerously high, greatly increasing the risk of serious accidents. Any driver repeating similar behavior after the system’s launch will be immediately flagged and fined.

The director also confirmed that the number of monitored zones will gradually expand. Discussions are already underway with the Traffic Police to ensure that by the end of the year, around 1,200 kilometers of motorways and first-class roads will be covered by the average speed control system. At the same time, stricter penalties for traffic violations are also coming into effect, reinforcing the authorities’ push for greater road safety.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cameras, speed, toll, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Second Home Ownership

Homeownership remains a common aspiration across Europe, with 69% of citizens owning at least one property

Business » Properties | September 8, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Corn Exports from Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Fourfold in Three Years

Exports of Bulgarian corn have seen a dramatic collapse over the past three years, according to an analysis by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food

Business » Industry | September 8, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Russians and Brits Lead the Sell-Off of Bulgarian Properties

Foreign property owners are increasingly withdrawing from the Bulgarian real estate market, with both Russians and Brits leading the trend

Business » Properties | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Producers Losing Ground in Public Tenders to Chinese and Turkish Firms

Nearly 60% of public tenders for electrical and electronic equipment in Bulgaria over the past two years have been awarded to companies from China and Turkey

Business » Industry | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption: Why Payslips Won’t Show Salaries in Both Currencies

Salaries in Bulgaria will not appear in both leva and euro on payslips once the single European currency is introduced on January 1

Business | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia Comes Alive with the 13th 'Book Alley' Open-Air Fair

Sofia is set to host the 13th edition of the “Book Alley” (Aleya na Knigata), the country’s largest open-air book fair, running from September 8 to 14, 2025

Society » Culture | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 12:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sofia Comes Alive with the 13th 'Book Alley' Open-Air Fair

Sofia is set to host the 13th edition of the “Book Alley” (Aleya na Knigata), the country’s largest open-air book fair, running from September 8 to 14, 2025

Society » Culture | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 12:41

Blood Moon Over Bulgaria: Total Lunar Eclipse to Dazzle Skywatchers on September 7

Bulgaria will witness a total lunar eclipse on the night of September 7, 2025, providing a rare celestial show visible across the country

Society | September 6, 2025, Saturday // 11:01

Unification Day: How Bulgaria Doubled Its Size While Europe Slept

Every September 6th, Bulgaria celebrates one of the most audacious political maneuvers in Balkan history - a bloodless coup that transformed the geopolitical landscape of southeastern Europe and sent shockwaves through the great powers of the 19th century

Society » Culture | September 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:01

Warm and Mostly Sunny Weekend Expected Across Bulgaria

Saturday will bring mostly sunny conditions across the country, with occasional high clouds

Society » Environment | September 5, 2025, Friday // 17:07

Sofia Drivers Get a Break: Blue and Green Parking Zones Free on September 6–8

Paid “Blue” and “Green” parking zones in Sofia will be free of charge on September 6, 7, and 8

Society | September 5, 2025, Friday // 12:30

Wildfires Drive Global Air Pollution, WMO Warns of Rising Health Risks

Wildfires contributed significantly to air pollution last year, releasing a "witches' brew" of harmful pollutants that can affect air quality even continents away

Society » Environment | September 5, 2025, Friday // 11:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria