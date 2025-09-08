Eighth Day of Blaze: Fire in Rila National Park Spreads Over 500 Acres

The wildfire in Rila National Park continues to expand, now into its eighth day. Overnight, new outbreaks were reported in the higher sections of the mountain, with flames consuming juniper shrubs and low vegetation beneath Ismailitsa Peak. The strong wind remains the main factor fueling the fire, spreading smoke across the area and making the situation more difficult.

More than 80 firefighters, park rangers, and military personnel are deployed along the perimeter, working under extremely challenging conditions. According to Chief Inspector Yulian Petrov from the Blagoevgrad Regional Fire Service, the fire has already scorched over 500 acres of forest and continues to spread northward, where the rocky terrain makes ground access and firefighting operations particularly complex. Crews are using hand tools and vehicles on this front in an effort to contain the blaze.

Authorities confirmed that water supplies have been secured for the extinguishing efforts. An Air Force helicopter is expected to join the operation later this morning, with aerial support anticipated around 10:00. Officials hope that the deployment of aircraft will significantly strengthen the fight against the flames.

Despite the scale of the fire and the heavy smoke that even reached Blagoevgrad yesterday, causing a suffocating odor in the city, emergency services reassured the public that there is no immediate danger to populated areas. The situation, however, remains tense, with the high summer temperatures and persistent winds creating conditions for the fire to further intensify.