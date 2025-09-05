Macron: 26 Nations Commit to Ukraine’s Post-War Security, U.S. Role Still Under Review

After the Paris summit of the “Coalition of the Willing,” U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on Sept. 4 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders. Hours later, Zelensky described the exchange as “long and very detailed,” emphasizing that the discussion centered on achieving genuine peace. According to him, the conversation focused on using strong economic pressure to deprive Russia of resources, with the ultimate aim of forcing an end to the war. He also highlighted the urgent need for “maximum protection of Ukraine’s skies,” noting that his government had proposed a format for air defense cooperation for Washington to consider.

Speaking to reporters after the call, Trump said he intended to speak soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding only that the U.S. and Russia were maintaining “a very good dialogue.” In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that 26 countries were prepared to participate in providing Ukraine with security guarantees, either through troop deployments or other contributions. He said that Germany, Italy, and Poland were among those committed to supporting Kyiv, though specific details of their involvement had yet to be made public.

Following the summit, Italy, Poland, and Romania clarified their positions, stating they would not send troops into Ukraine. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni explained that Rome’s role would be limited to monitoring and training activities outside Ukraine. Romanian President Nicusor Dan indicated that Bucharest was ready to join peacekeeping and stabilization efforts. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk added that Warsaw would contribute logistical support within the broader security framework.

Macron stressed that the U.S. role would be determined in the coming weeks. He made clear that additional Western sanctions against Russia would follow if Moscow refused to engage in peace talks. He referred both to the possibility of a bilateral Zelensky–Putin meeting and to broader negotiations with U.S. and European participation. Macron reiterated that there could be “no reward for aggression,” insisting that peace must rest on principles of law rather than concessions that might invite further wars.

For Zelensky, EU accession remains one of the central guarantees of long-term security, alongside military commitments. At the Paris conference he underscored that Ukraine’s membership in the bloc would serve as an “economic, political, and geopolitical guarantee,” a point he said was included in the framework of proposed security arrangements. He again stressed the need to shield civilians from Russian missile and drone strikes, warning that until peace is secured, Ukrainians should not remain exposed to constant deadly attacks.

Zelensky also commented on reports that Putin had invited him to Moscow. He dismissed the notion of a meeting in the Kremlin, arguing that if Russia were serious about negotiations, it should demonstrate a real desire to end the war. He added that any high-level encounter should yield tangible results, above all an agreement to halt the conflict.

Within Ukraine, opinions vary on the effectiveness of the Paris security pledges. Lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of Zelensky’s party, said that discussions on post-war guarantees were logical but premature, as there was still no ceasefire in place. He recalled that Trump had promoted the idea of an “unconditional ceasefire” early in his presidency, but noted that the prospect remained distant. Merezhko expressed skepticism that the framework under discussion would be sufficient to deter Russia, arguing instead that NATO membership offered Ukraine the only truly reliable security assurance.

Ukraine has long pushed for entry into NATO, but the alliance has resisted advancing membership for a country at war. Trump himself declared in August that NATO accession for Kyiv would not be part of any peace arrangement with Moscow, which has consistently opposed such a move. According to European Pravda, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff was present at the Paris talks, seen leaving the Élysée Palace shortly after they began.

Macron has made clear that security guarantees would not extend to NATO membership. Instead, they would rest on building a strong Ukrainian military, supported by commitments from a wide coalition of partners. More than 30 states are already engaged in this effort, he said. The Paris meeting followed Trump’s consultations with European leaders in Washington on Aug. 18, when they pressed him to join the guarantees. At that time, Trump said the U.S. could provide air support but ruled out deploying American ground forces.

The Trump administration has combined peace overtures with pauses in military assistance to Kyiv. While the president has threatened “severe” tariffs on countries enabling Moscow to sidestep sanctions, Washington’s actions so far have been limited, including a 25% tariff imposed on India over its purchases of Russian oil. Trump recently told CBS News that he initially believed resolving the war would be straightforward, but admitted the reality has proven more complex.

Meanwhile, the European Union has pressed ahead with its own sanctions policy. EU diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on Aug. 19 that the bloc’s 19th sanctions package would be finalized in September, following a July 18 round that was described as among the strongest yet. Macron insisted that Europe would continue sending a “clear message” to Russia: peace must be based on justice, and aggression cannot be rewarded.