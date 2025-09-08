Will Bulgarian Soldiers Be Sent to Ukraine? The Prime Minister Finally Speaks Out

Bulgaria: Will Bulgarian Soldiers Be Sent to Ukraine? The Prime Minister Finally Speaks Out

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has ruled out the deployment of national troops to Ukraine, reaffirming that the country will abide by the position adopted by the National Assembly. Speaking at a joint press conference in Sofia with European Council President Antonio Costa, Zhelyazkov underlined that Bulgaria’s support for Ukraine’s security will continue, but it will not involve sending soldiers to the front.

Costa’s visit to Sofia followed his participation in the Paris meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a grouping of states coordinating their efforts to bolster Ukraine’s defense. From the Bulgarian capital, the European Council President praised the leadership shown by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in shaping the coalition. He listed several nations that had committed to sending troops, including Norway, Iceland, and Turkey, as well as non-EU members such as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to Costa, the coalition has already grown into a significant formation, with 26 countries agreeing to provide long-term security guarantees designed both to reinforce the Ukrainian armed forces and to discourage future Russian aggression. He stressed that every member state will determine its role in line with its own constitutional framework: some may deploy personnel on the ground or in the Black Sea, while others could contribute aircraft or alternative forms of support.

The European Union, he added, will extend financial backing, enlarge its mission to train and rebuild Ukrainian forces, and lend assistance to the country’s defense industry. Yet Costa was firm that Ukraine’s most reliable guarantee of security would come through full EU membership.

During the talks in Sofia, Zhelyazkov and Costa also addressed EU enlargement, with a particular focus on the Western Balkans. The European Council President once again described the accession of these states as the Union’s most significant geopolitical investment. Looking ahead to the negotiations on the bloc’s next multiannual financial framework, Zhelyazkov noted that Bulgaria expects a balanced approach in shaping future policies and allocations.

