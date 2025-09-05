Warm September 5: Up to 33°C, Cooler Conditions in the Mountains

On Thursday, September 5, Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny conditions, with scattered high clouds passing across much of the country. In the eastern regions, however, the atmosphere will be more unstable, and brief, isolated rain showers are expected. Winds will generally blow from the northeast, varying between light and moderate intensity. Daytime temperatures will remain high, with maximum values ranging between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius. In the capital, Sofia, thermometers are forecast to show around 29 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be largely bright and sunny. Still, short-lived rainfall is likely in the southern coastal areas. A moderate northeasterly wind will prevail along the shore. Temperatures in the coastal towns will reach between 26 and 29 degrees. Seawater remains warm for the season, around 25 degrees Celsius, while wave activity is expected to be in the range of 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale, which indicates moderate sea conditions suitable for swimming with some caution.

In the mountain areas, weather conditions will be mostly sunny as well, with occasional high cloud cover. Winds at altitude will be moderate, coming from the east-northeast. Temperatures will be significantly cooler compared to the lowlands: around 22 degrees at an altitude of 1,200 meters, and dropping to about 15 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)