Nessebar Tops Daily Mail’s List of Most Affordable Beach Destinations

Nessebar, the charming Bulgarian Black Sea town, has been named the cheapest beach destination by the Daily Mail in collaboration with easyJet. The resort was praised for its combination of white sandy beaches, a UNESCO-listed old town, and budget-friendly food and drink options, placing it at the top of a ranking that assesses cost-effectiveness for travelers.

The index considers several key factors including local accommodation, family-friendly dining, beer, and ice cream, all accessible via direct flights from the UK. Destinations on the list are noted not only for their affordability but also for offering clear skies, tranquil beaches, and plenty of seating at top restaurants throughout the season. The ranking specifically focuses on the mid-September to late October period, which has grown in popularity due to milder weather and smaller crowds.

Nessebar, located on a small Black Sea peninsula, combines history, culture, and a classic beach holiday atmosphere, earning its nickname "Pearl of the Black Sea." The town’s cobbled streets, seafood eateries, and scenic coastline were highlighted, along with budget advantages such as £2 beers (roughly 4 leva), cheap hotels, attractive flight deals, and reasonable prices for everyday necessities. Close behind Nessebar in the rankings are Budva in Montenegro and Almeria in Spain.

Source: Daily Mail