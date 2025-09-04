Bulgaria: Vassilev Criticizes Borissov, Calls for Clarification on Deputy PM's Trip to Beijing

Asen Vassilev, leader of “We Continue the Change” and member of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, addressed journalists in parliament regarding the ongoing controversy over Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov’s recent visit to China. According to Vassilev, statements made earlier by both the Prime Minister and Boyko Borissov show that neither has plans to take action or clarify whether the trip was an official state visit or not.

Vassilev criticized Borissov directly, reminding him that his “experience” and decision-making kept Bulgaria out of the Schengen Area for 15 years. “It is not acceptable to sit on the fence between two positions,” he said, highlighting that Bulgaria, as an EU and NATO member, has a clear set of allies and a defined foreign policy doctrine. He emphasized that actions not coordinated with the national interest, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, and allied partners risk undermining trust in the country and hinder its economic progress.

Pointing to the economic dimension, Vassilev contrasted Bulgaria’s potential in Europe with its position if it were aligned with Russia. “Do we want to be where Russia is, with an average pension of 0, or do we want to be in Europe, living like France, Germany, or Italy? This is the real question,” he said. He further suggested that joining BRICS might make Bulgaria rich in terms of GDP per capita, but stressed that alignment with European standards is more desirable for citizens’ welfare.

Vassilev called on the government to provide clarity on several points: whether Zafirov’s visit was part of an official delegation, whether the Bulgarian embassy was involved in organizing the trip, whether the Prime Minister knew about it, and what exactly Borissov’s invitation entailed. He clarified that WCC did not receive any such invitation.

Addressing his own experience, Vassilev noted that he had previously worked with China and sold Bulgarian technology to a Chinese company, but stressed that those activities were in a personal and business capacity, not in his role as Deputy Prime Minister.

He concluded that the Prime Minister must act swiftly to clarify the situation. If it is confirmed that Zafirov traveled to China without the Prime Minister’s knowledge, Vassilev argued that this would constitute sufficient grounds for the Deputy Prime Minister to resign, and WCC is officially demanding Zafirov’s departure from the government.