Nessebar Tops Daily Mail’s List of Most Affordable Beach Destinations
Nessebar, the charming Bulgarian Black Sea town, has been named the cheapest beach destination by the Daily Mail in collaboration with easyJet
GERB leader Boyko Borissov spoke to journalists in the National Assembly regarding the controversy surrounding Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov’s recent visit to Beijing, which prompted demands from the WCC-DB coalition for Zafirov’s resignation. Borissov emphasized that he does not interfere in the internal affairs of other political parties, noting that Zafirov was acting in his capacity as a party leader and that the Socialist Party has historically maintained a policy of engagement with China. He described the calls for Zafirov’s resignation as unnecessary, asserting that there is “nothing scandalous” about the trip and urging journalists not to exaggerate the situation.
Read more on this topic: Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Zafirov Met Xi Jinping During Beijing V-Day Parade
Borissov recalled that the Socialist Party has been a long-standing coalition partner of both "We Continue the Change" (WCC) and "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) in the past and stressed that every party has its own leaders and policies. He argued that China has not been declared an enemy state and highlighted that other officials, including Finance Minister Assen Vassilev, have advocated working with China. He also drew a parallel with recent meetings between world leaders, noting that symbolic photographs with controversial figures, such as Putin’s visit to the United States with former President Trump, should not automatically be treated as a political scandal.
When asked whether he had objections to Zafirov or other ministers from the coalition traveling to China, Borissov clarified that GERB had chosen not to send representatives due to policy differences but respected the right of coalition partners to travel at their own expense during personal or party-related visits. He stressed that the visit was conducted in a personal and political party capacity, rather than as an official act of the Bulgarian government. Borissov noted that the complexity of international relations means such trips should not be sensationalized and that the European context allows for interactions with global powers like China without undermining Bulgaria’s foreign policy orientation.
Borissov also touched upon other current political issues, including protests under the slogans “Borissov and Peevski out of power” and “Resistance to the dictatorship.” He criticized these protests as being politically motivated rather than aimed at resolving societal problems, comparing them to demonstrations in other European countries where dissatisfaction is widespread but often lacks a clear constructive purpose. He insisted that the protests do not change GERB’s policy or the functioning of the government and highlighted the role of parliamentary mathematics in forming coalitions and ensuring governance.
Further, Borissov discussed the dynamics within the coalition, noting that while parties like BSP, TISP, and DPS-“New Beginning” play a key role in parliamentary processes, nothing significant can happen without their support. He reaffirmed his position that as an elected MP and parliamentary group leader, he maintains authority and strength, guiding decisions within GERB and in coalition negotiations. Borissov emphasized that dissatisfaction among citizens and political actors is natural in any democracy, and he framed his responses as rooted in practical governance and experience rather than media-driven sensationalism.
Throughout the press session, Borissov repeatedly stressed the importance of context in evaluating political actions, warning against interpreting symbolic events or international interactions out of proportion. He defended Zafirov’s visit as legitimate and framed his own party’s decisions regarding international representation as measured and strategically considered. He concluded by reiterating that Bulgaria’s foreign policy orientation and Euro-Atlantic commitments remain intact, while highlighting that domestic political maneuvering, protests, and media narratives should not be allowed to distort the reality of coalition governance and policy execution.
Asen Vassilev, leader of “We Continue the Change” and member of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, addressed journalists in parliament regarding the ongoing controversy over Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov’s recent visit to China
Citizens gathered in central Sofia on Wednesday evening to voice their anger against corruption and the concentration of political power, joining a protest under the slogan “Resistance Against Dictatorship”
For a decade, municipalities led by GERB mayors reportedly funneled millions of leva through a stolen cash register, originally taken from a kebapche restaurant in Sofia
Bulgaria’s Socialist Party (BSP) leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during commemorations in Beijing
On Wednesday, Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted down a proposal by the "Greatness" party to hold a national referendum on whether the Bulgarian lev should remain the sole official currency until 204
Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS–New Beginning, made clear on Wednesday that his party will continue backing the government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov as Parliament returned from its August recess
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink