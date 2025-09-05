Deadly Crash in Plovdiv: ATV Accident Claims Life of Man in His 50s

A man in his 50s tragically lost his life in Plovdiv yesterday following a severe ATV accident in the industrial zone of the Iztochen district, according to reports from Nova TV. The incident occurred shortly after the man had mounted the four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle, commonly referred to as an ATV. Eyewitnesses said that within seconds, he lost control of the powerful vehicle and crashed into a nearby garage. The impact was severe, and despite the rapid response of emergency services, the man could not be saved. Police and medical teams arrived on the scene quickly after receiving reports of the crash, but medics could only confirm the man’s death at the site.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact circumstances that led to the tragic accident, and investigations are ongoing. Early indications suggest that the man may have failed to manage the ATV’s speed and maneuverability, which are known to be challenging, particularly in confined or industrial areas. Residents in the area noted that the incident could have been even more catastrophic if others had been nearby, as the vehicle’s trajectory was unpredictable at the moment of the crash. Thankfully, no additional people were in the immediate vicinity, preventing further injuries or fatalities.

