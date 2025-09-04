Another Workplace Incident at Bulgarian Arms Plant Leaves Employee Seriously Injured

A serious workplace accident occurred at the Arsenal arms plant in Kazanlak early this morning, leaving a worker severely injured, BGNES reported.

The man was quickly transported to Dr. Hristo Stambolski Hospital in Kazanlak. Initial, unconfirmed reports indicate that he suffered significant abdominal injuries. Medical staff are currently assessing his condition and taking all necessary measures to stabilize him.

The exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear. Authorities, including the Labor Inspectorate, have been notified and will carry out a full investigation into the events that led to this latest incident at the weapons manufacturing facility.

This event adds to a growing list of accidents at Arsenal, where workplace incidents have reportedly become more frequent in recent years, some resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

Further official statements are expected from both the management of Arsenal AD and the relevant authorities later today.

We remind you that last month, a 53-year-old excavator operator at the Arsenal arms plant in Kazanlak died after sustaining severe injuries in an on-site accident. The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. when the excavator he was operating caught fire while moving waste materials, trapping him inside the cabin. Despite being rushed to the Burn Clinic at St. George University Hospital in Plovdiv and receiving two days of intensive care, the man succumbed to burns covering over half of his body.

Eyewitnesses reported that he could not escape before the machine was engulfed in flames, although Arsenal management initially described the injuries as superficial. The Stara Zagora District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation, appointing experts and interviewing witnesses to establish the circumstances of the tragedy. The Arsenal plant, a major Bulgarian defense manufacturer, produces and maintains weapons, munitions, and military equipment for domestic and international markets.