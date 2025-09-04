Another Workplace Incident at Bulgarian Arms Plant Leaves Employee Seriously Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:51
Bulgaria: Another Workplace Incident at Bulgarian Arms Plant Leaves Employee Seriously Injured

A serious workplace accident occurred at the Arsenal arms plant in Kazanlak early this morning, leaving a worker severely injured, BGNES reported.

The man was quickly transported to Dr. Hristo Stambolski Hospital in Kazanlak. Initial, unconfirmed reports indicate that he suffered significant abdominal injuries. Medical staff are currently assessing his condition and taking all necessary measures to stabilize him.

The exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear. Authorities, including the Labor Inspectorate, have been notified and will carry out a full investigation into the events that led to this latest incident at the weapons manufacturing facility.

This event adds to a growing list of accidents at Arsenal, where workplace incidents have reportedly become more frequent in recent years, some resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

Further official statements are expected from both the management of Arsenal AD and the relevant authorities later today.

We remind you that last month, a 53-year-old excavator operator at the Arsenal arms plant in Kazanlak died after sustaining severe injuries in an on-site accident. The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. when the excavator he was operating caught fire while moving waste materials, trapping him inside the cabin. Despite being rushed to the Burn Clinic at St. George University Hospital in Plovdiv and receiving two days of intensive care, the man succumbed to burns covering over half of his body.

Eyewitnesses reported that he could not escape before the machine was engulfed in flames, although Arsenal management initially described the injuries as superficial. The Stara Zagora District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation, appointing experts and interviewing witnesses to establish the circumstances of the tragedy. The Arsenal plant, a major Bulgarian defense manufacturer, produces and maintains weapons, munitions, and military equipment for domestic and international markets.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: arms, Bulgarian, Arsenal

Related Articles:

Formula 2 on the Horizon for Bulgarian Star Nikola Tsolov?

Bulgarian racing prodigy Nikola Tsolov is set to compete in Formula 2 next season

Sports | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:06

Bulgaria Ranks Second in the EU for Healthy Life Expectancy Among Women - What’s Behind the Numbers?

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgarian women rank among the European Union’s healthiest, with life expectancy in good health trailing only that of women in Malta

Society » Health | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:20

Bulgaria Mourns Kiril Kadiiski, Renowned Poet, Essayist, and Translator

Renowned Bulgarian poet and translator Kiril Kadiiski has died at the age of 78

Society » Culture | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 11:40

Bulgarian Taekwondo Shines: Six Medals Won at Multi-European Championship

Bulgarian taekwondo athletes returned with a strong performance from the Multi-European Championship in Niš, Serbia

Sports | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 10:37

Massive Russian Drone Attack on Izmail: Region with Large Bulgarian Community Under Fire

The Ukrainian city of Izmail on the Danube River was hit by a large-scale Russian drone strike that lasted nearly two hours overnight

World » Ukraine | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 08:46

Greek Police Crack Drug Ring Involving Bulgarian Drivers and Trucks

Greek authorities have dismantled a cocaine trafficking network that involved Bulgarian-registered trucks and drivers

Crime | September 1, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Deadly Crash in Plovdiv: ATV Accident Claims Life of Man in His 50s

A man in his 50s tragically lost his life in Plovdiv yesterday following a severe ATV accident

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 13:48

Black Wednesday on Bulgaria’s Roads: Fatal Accidents Leave Seven Dead

Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has witnessed a tragic surge in road accidents, with seven people losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 13:08

Back From the Shadows: The Black Panther Roams Bulgaria Once More! (VIDEO)

Reports of a large black predator, believed to be a leopard or a panther, stirred fear and heightened police activity in the Dupnitsa area after it was reportedly sighted close to the village of Krainitsi

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Drunk and Reckless: 22-Year-Old Caused the Tram Derailment in Sofia

A 22-year-old man has been identified as the individual responsible for the incident involving the derailment of tram 22 in Sofia

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 13:20

Sofia Children Rescued from Crane After 'Dangerous Selfie' Attempt

Authorities in Sofia have confirmed the identities of all children involved in climbing a construction crane near Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard last night

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 10:31

Authorities Probe Sofia Tram Crash: Negligence or Deliberate Interference?

Early yesterday morning, a dramatic accident unfolded in Sofia when tram 22 derailed near the Romanian Embassy

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 08:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria