New-Generation Tanks, Fighting Vehicles Amaze at China's V-Day Parade

China's newly developed tanks and military vehicles were among the first displays of armaments to march past Tian'anmen Square for inspection on Wednesday, showcasing major advancements over previous-generation vehicles in terms of informatization and battle readiness.



A grand military parade was held in central Beijing on the morning to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.



The land combat group, which took the lead in the seven armament formation groups, consisted of four formations of land assault, amphibious assault, airborne assault, and long-range artillery forces.

The land assault formation was the first to pass through Tian'anmen Square, featuring three types of new-generation armored vehicles of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) -- the Type-99B tank, the Type-100 tank, and the Type-100 fighting vehicle.



These are regarded as vital components of the PLA's high-tech weaponry system and key forces for future battlefields, according to Wang Qun, a soldier from the land assault formation.



The Type-99B tank, an upgraded model of the Type-99A, has improved communication capabilities. Improvements are reflected in its redesigned antenna system, and a remotely operated anti-aircraft machine gun that allows gunners to stay inside the turret.



The Type-100 tank features a redesigned turret with angular protrusions to reduce the chance of being hit by enemy shells, significantly enhancing the tank's survivability.



Its turret is equipped with advanced sighting instruments, an anti-aircraft machine gun, and interception missiles. Tank crews can monitor battlefield conditions and operate weapons through onboard screens.



"Both the Type-100 tank and the Type-100 fighting vehicle can silently get close to the enemy in certain environments, helping avoid exposure caused by excessive noise," Wang said.



Both models also feature integrated communications systems, offering more diversified and stable modes, Wang said.



"The fighting vehicle is also fitted with unmanned systems to control reconnaissance vehicles and drones, which greatly improves reconnaissance capability and enables precision strikes on targets," the soldier added.



During the parade, drivers of the Type-100 tanks and fighting vehicles wore new visualizing helmets. This high-tech headgear displays real-time driving data and reconnaissance images, with vehicle information on one side of the screen and battlefield maps on the other. Wang said this significantly enhances drivers' control over their vehicles and situational awareness.



"Both models are equipped with a 360-degree vision system. Just like the feature now common in household electric cars, the crew can observe the surroundings of the vehicle while seated inside. This gives drivers and passengers better awareness of battlefield conditions. With higher levels of informatization and digitalization, the new equipment will help us better win future informationized wars," said Wang.



The seven armament groups took part in the joint formations include land, sea, air defense, information warfare, unmanned operations, logistics and support, and strategic strike, in a structure that mirrored real combat functions.

Source: CCTV+