Formula 2 on the Horizon for Bulgarian Star Nikola Tsolov?

Bulgarian racing prodigy Nikola Tsolov is set to compete in Formula 2 next season, according to reports from Focus. The news surfaced after the official Formula 2 website added a section featuring Tsolov’s name, signaling his move to the next tier of open-wheel racing, one step below Formula 1 in both speed and vehicle size.

This development follows earlier speculation, as Focus reported in June that the 18-year-old Bulgarian had a strong chance of advancing to Formula 2, bringing him closer to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Further confirmation emerged during the final Formula 3 round at Monza this weekend. Tsolov appeared in a video with well-known hairstylist Kostadin Kolev, where he revealed a recent haircut and hinted at his career plans. When asked directly if this would be his last Formula 3 race, Tsolov confirmed with a nod, signaling the end of his current season and the start of his Formula 2 journey.

While the move appears imminent, official confirmation from Tsolov’s team has yet to be announced. The details of which team he will drive for in Formula 2 remain unclear.

Source: Focus