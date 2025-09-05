Black Wednesday on Bulgaria’s Roads: Fatal Accidents Leave Seven Dead

Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has witnessed a tragic surge in road accidents, with seven people losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries, according to the Ministry of Interior. Authorities reported a total of 26 serious accidents across the country during this period.

In the capital, Sofia, the traffic authorities recorded two major and 19 minor accidents, resulting in four injuries. Elsewhere, the region of Haskovo suffered a particularly severe crash near the village of Konstaninovo, which claimed four lives. Additional incidents included a young motorcyclist who died following a collision with a concrete truck near Plovdiv, and another fatality caused by an ATV accident inside a garage in the same city.

Cumulatively, since the start of September, Bulgaria has experienced 65 road accidents, leading to seven deaths and 75 injuries. Looking at the broader yearly picture, authorities have registered 4,565 traffic accidents so far in 2025, resulting in 291 fatalities and 5,747 injuries.

The Ministry of Interior noted that, when compared to the same period in 2024, the number of road fatalities has slightly decreased, with 10 fewer lives lost this year. Despite this small improvement, the ongoing toll underscores continuing concerns over road safety across the country.