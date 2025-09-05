Black Wednesday on Bulgaria’s Roads: Fatal Accidents Leave Seven Dead

Nessebar Tops Daily Mail’s List of Most Affordable Beach Destinations
Nessebar, the charming Bulgarian Black Sea town, has been named the cheapest beach destination by the Daily Mail in collaboration with easyJet
Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has witnessed a tragic surge in road accidents, with seven people losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries, according to the Ministry of Interior. Authorities reported a total of 26 serious accidents across the country during this period.
In the capital, Sofia, the traffic authorities recorded two major and 19 minor accidents, resulting in four injuries. Elsewhere, the region of Haskovo suffered a particularly severe crash near the village of Konstaninovo, which claimed four lives. Additional incidents included a young motorcyclist who died following a collision with a concrete truck near Plovdiv, and another fatality caused by an ATV accident inside a garage in the same city.
Cumulatively, since the start of September, Bulgaria has experienced 65 road accidents, leading to seven deaths and 75 injuries. Looking at the broader yearly picture, authorities have registered 4,565 traffic accidents so far in 2025, resulting in 291 fatalities and 5,747 injuries.
The Ministry of Interior noted that, when compared to the same period in 2024, the number of road fatalities has slightly decreased, with 10 fewer lives lost this year. Despite this small improvement, the ongoing toll underscores continuing concerns over road safety across the country.
A man in his 50s tragically lost his life in Plovdiv yesterday following a severe ATV accident
A serious workplace accident occurred at the Arsenal arms plant in Kazanlak early this morning, leaving a worker severely injured
Reports of a large black predator, believed to be a leopard or a panther, stirred fear and heightened police activity in the Dupnitsa area after it was reportedly sighted close to the village of Krainitsi
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the individual responsible for the incident involving the derailment of tram 22 in Sofia
Authorities in Sofia have confirmed the identities of all children involved in climbing a construction crane near Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard last night
Early yesterday morning, a dramatic accident unfolded in Sofia when tram 22 derailed near the Romanian Embassy
