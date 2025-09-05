Ukrainian Forces Seen as Key to European Stability While Kremlin Rejects Foreign Troops

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized on September 3 that a strong Ukrainian military represents the foremost security guarantee for Europe, particularly as Russia shows no willingness to halt its aggression. Speaking at a press conference, Kallas highlighted the urgency of continued military, diplomatic, and economic support for Ukraine, noting that in any future truce, Kyiv’s armed forces would be the cornerstone of regional stability.

Her remarks came amid ongoing discussions among European leaders about security assurances for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly sought binding guarantees from Western allies to deter potential renewed Russian aggression. In response, a European-led “coalition of the willing” has suggested deploying a multinational reassurance force alongside additional commitments of weaponry, logistics support, and military training.

It is evident that Russia is not genuinely interested in ending this war,Kallas said. “For Europe, that translates into one clear message: more support for Ukraine through military, diplomatic, and economic channels. A robust Ukrainian military remains the strongest guarantee we can offer.” She further underscored ongoing European assistance in the form of training, funding, and equipment deliveries.

Meanwhile, Moscow has signaled its demand that any peace agreement should involve a significant reduction of Ukrainian armed forces, claiming they pose a threat to Russia. Earlier this year, Zelensky warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would insist on this condition if Kyiv’s allies did not deliver firm security guarantees. At present, Ukraine maintains around 880,000 troops, compared to roughly 600,000 Russian soldiers stationed in concentrated areas, according to the Ukrainian president.

Kallas also referenced China’s recent military parade, framing it as part of a broader “autocratic alliance” seeking a redefined global order. “These are not merely anti-Western optics,” she said. “They are a direct challenge to the rules-based international system, and Europe must confront this reality.” The sentiment has been echoed by other European officials, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warning in July that Russia could be ready for a broader confrontation with Europe within two years.

At the same time, Russia has firmly rejected any notion of foreign peacekeepers being deployed in Ukraine. On September 4, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told state media that foreign intervention is “fundamentally unacceptable and undermines all security.” The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed NATO-linked peacekeeping proposals as a form of military interference, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov characterizing such deployments as “foreign military intervention.

Despite these objections, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that postwar planning for potential peacekeeping operations is under discussion, describing the proposals as “pretty precise plans.” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, however, clarified on September 2 that, at least in Germany, no concrete steps had yet been agreed.

On September 3, President Zelensky arrived in Paris for a high-level meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing.” Participating countries are expected to explore what security guarantees could be offered to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace deal is achieved, seeking ways to bolster Kyiv’s defenses against future aggression.

