Firefront in Rila: Blaze Attacked from Two Sides

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze in Rila National Park, which has been active since last Thursday near the Simitli village of Gorno Osenovo. The fire, which has caused significant damage to the protected area, is being tackled from multiple fronts to contain its spread.

Teams of firefighters, along with national park personnel equipped with fire-fighting gear, are advancing through the Kartala ski area to reach the northeastern section of the fire. There, they are actively supplying water to combat the flames. Currently, nearly 40 firefighters are on the ground, coordinating their efforts to slow the fire’s advance.

Aerial support is also being deployed to strengthen the response. A Mi-17 helicopter, crewed by personnel from the 24th Aviation Base of the Bulgarian Air Force, took off at 8:49 a.m. to assist in aerial firefighting over the areas affected near Gorno Osenovo. The helicopter is expected to continue its operation after 10:00 a.m., complementing the ground teams’ efforts.

Despite the difficult conditions in the high-altitude areas of Rila Mountain, authorities remain committed to containing the fire from both sides. Firefighters, foresters, and volunteers are working in coordinated efforts to prevent further destruction in one of Bulgaria’s most cherished natural reserves.