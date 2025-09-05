Firefront in Rila: Blaze Attacked from Two Sides

Nessebar Tops Daily Mail’s List of Most Affordable Beach Destinations
Nessebar, the charming Bulgarian Black Sea town, has been named the cheapest beach destination by the Daily Mail in collaboration with easyJet
Firefighters continue to battle the blaze in Rila National Park, which has been active since last Thursday near the Simitli village of Gorno Osenovo. The fire, which has caused significant damage to the protected area, is being tackled from multiple fronts to contain its spread.
Teams of firefighters, along with national park personnel equipped with fire-fighting gear, are advancing through the Kartala ski area to reach the northeastern section of the fire. There, they are actively supplying water to combat the flames. Currently, nearly 40 firefighters are on the ground, coordinating their efforts to slow the fire’s advance.
Aerial support is also being deployed to strengthen the response. A Mi-17 helicopter, crewed by personnel from the 24th Aviation Base of the Bulgarian Air Force, took off at 8:49 a.m. to assist in aerial firefighting over the areas affected near Gorno Osenovo. The helicopter is expected to continue its operation after 10:00 a.m., complementing the ground teams’ efforts.
Despite the difficult conditions in the high-altitude areas of Rila Mountain, authorities remain committed to containing the fire from both sides. Firefighters, foresters, and volunteers are working in coordinated efforts to prevent further destruction in one of Bulgaria’s most cherished natural reserves.
On Thursday, September 5, Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny conditions, with scattered high clouds passing across much of the country
The State Reserve has released nearly 300,000 liters of bottled water for residents of Pleven and Strazhitsa
The country will enjoy mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with occasional high clouds scattered across the sky
On September 3, the weather across Bulgaria will bring a mix of sunshine and unstable conditions
A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Pleven region of Bulgaria due to the ongoing water shortage, taking effect this morning
A large fire broke out in the Bulgarian town of Beloslav, completely destroying eleven houses, though fortunately no injuries have been reported
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink