Google Down in Eastern Europe (UPDATED)

Massive Google Outage Hit 47 Countries, Including Bulgaria - Services Slowly Restored
A large-scale technical failure disrupted Google’s services on Thursday, affecting users in 47 countries, including Bulgaria
Users across multiple Eastern European countries reported a significant and ongoing outage affecting a suite of Google services, causing widespread disruption to both work and daily life.
#BREAKING Google services down in some countries, primarily felt across Southeastern Europe pic.twitter.com/cMYRYPHFi8— Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) September 4, 2025
Reports began flooding into downdetector.com and social media platforms around from users in Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece and other Eastern European countries. The issues appear to be widespread and are affecting core Google products.
Google down in the Caucasus, Turkey, and the Balkans pic.twitter.com/E2SHOuKOA9— Hov Nazaretyan (@HovhanNaz) September 4, 2025
Which Services Were Impacted?
The outage did not seem to be universal for all Google services, but the affected apps were critical to many:
The common thread among error messages was a "5xx server error" – a type of error that indicates a problem on Google's end, not with the user's individual internet connection.
Alternatively, users can use other search engines such as Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, and Brave Search.
This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available, including an official response from Google.
