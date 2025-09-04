'Colonial Era Is Now Over': Putin Slams Europe's Plans for Sanctions on India and China

World | Author: ANI |September 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:07
Bulgaria: 'Colonial Era Is Now Over': Putin Slams Europe's Plans for Sanctions on India and China

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sharply criticised Europe's plans for sanctions targeting Moscow's economic partners, particularly India and China, arguing that such punitive measures reflect an outdated colonial mindset and warning of the political repercussions for leaders in nations with historical sensitivities.

During a media interaction following his four-day visit to China on Wednesday (local time), the Russian President, while responding to a question about Europe's latest sanctions initiative due to the conflict in Ukraine, took a firm stand against the West, asserting that such terms should not be used, as they could possibly destabilise the political standing of leaders in their countries.

"You have countries like India, with almost 1.5 billion people, China, with powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws. So when somebody tells you that they're going to punish you, you have to think how can the leadership of those countries, of those big countries, which had difficult periods in their history too, that had to do with colonialism, with attacks on their sovereignty during prolonged periods of time, you have to understand that if one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over, so that influences his behavior. Just as the colonial era is now over, they have to realise that they cannot use this term in speaking with their partners," Putin stated.

Despite the tension, Putin expressed optimism about a diplomatic resolution, saying, "But ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place, and we will see a normal political dialogue again." Putin further described the Ukraine conflict as a mere "pretext" by Western powers to take these broader punitive measures against countries maintaining strong economic ties with Russia.

He dismissed the relevance of the Ukraine situation to recent trade actions, noting that the narrative was being deliberately exploited to justify trade restrictions and tariffs that, in reality, serve unrelated political or economic agendas. "Well, surprisingly enough, we almost didn't mention this in our conversations because it's not really something that concerns us. Because the Ukraine situation is only a pretext to take various steps against countries that have economic ties with us," he stated.

He also pointed out the imposition of additional tariffs on Brazil earlier in August as an example of sanctions that had no direct connection to the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader argued that the true reason behind many of these sanctions lies in growing economic imbalances between the West, particularly the United States, and other major economies like India, China, and Brazil.

"There is a trade disproportion between the United States and India or with China, but there is no situation between Brazil and the United States, for example. And, by the way, Brazil faced additional tariffs on the 6th of August, even though the deadline was the 8th of August. So what does Ukraine have to do with this? Nothing. It's only about domestic politics... Ukraine doesn't have anything to do with that. So, of course, there is some imbalance in trade, but I believe that those should be addressed through negotiations," the Russian President added.

This remark was a response to global economic concerns stemming from the tariff policies introduced by US President Donald Trump, which have caused friction with certain countries on the international stage, particularly the tariffs he has imposed on India and China.

New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, including an additional 25 per cent due to its purchase of Russian crude oil, which, according to Washington, fuels Moscow's efforts in its conflict with Ukraine.

Source: ANI

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: europe, Putin, China, India

Related Articles:

New-Generation Tanks, Fighting Vehicles Amaze at China's V-Day Parade

China's newly developed tanks and military vehicles were among the first displays of armaments to march past Tian'anmen Square for inspection on Wednesday, showcasing major advancements over previous-generation vehicles in terms of informatization and bat

World | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:06

International Experts Highlight China's Crucial Role in WWII

Scholars from multiple countries have stressed China's immense sacrifices and contributions to the victory over fascism in World War II (WWII) which deserve greater international recognition

World | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:14

Ukrainian Forces Seen as Key to European Stability While Kremlin Rejects Foreign Troops

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized on September 3 that a strong Ukrainian military represents the foremost security guarantee for Europe, particularly as Russia shows no willingness to halt its aggression

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Google Down in Eastern Europe (UPDATED)

Users across multiple Eastern European countries reported a significant and ongoing outage affecting a suite of Google services, causing widespread disruption to both work and daily life

World | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:22

‘Something Is Going to Happen’ - Trump Teases Breakthrough on Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump has once again emphasized his determination to push Ukraine and Russia toward a peace agreement, though he admitted that

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:46

Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?

Over the past two decades, Bulgaria has seen a dramatic decline in the production of certain vegetables that once made the country a well-known name in Europe

Business » Industry | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

New-Generation Tanks, Fighting Vehicles Amaze at China's V-Day Parade

China's newly developed tanks and military vehicles were among the first displays of armaments to march past Tian'anmen Square for inspection on Wednesday, showcasing major advancements over previous-generation vehicles in terms of informatization and bat

World | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 15:06

International Experts Highlight China's Crucial Role in WWII

Scholars from multiple countries have stressed China's immense sacrifices and contributions to the victory over fascism in World War II (WWII) which deserve greater international recognition

World | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:14

Ukrainian Forces Seen as Key to European Stability While Kremlin Rejects Foreign Troops

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized on September 3 that a strong Ukrainian military represents the foremost security guarantee for Europe, particularly as Russia shows no willingness to halt its aggression

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Google Down in Eastern Europe (UPDATED)

Users across multiple Eastern European countries reported a significant and ongoing outage affecting a suite of Google services, causing widespread disruption to both work and daily life

World | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:22

‘Something Is Going to Happen’ - Trump Teases Breakthrough on Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump has once again emphasized his determination to push Ukraine and Russia toward a peace agreement, though he admitted that

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:46

Lisbon in Mourning: Deadly Gloria Funicular Crash Claims 15 Lives

Portugal will observe a national day of mourning on September 4, following the derailment of Lisbon’s historic Gloria funicular, which left at least 15 people dead and 18 others injured in one of the capital’s busiest central districts.

World » EU | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria