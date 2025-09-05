Back From the Shadows: The Black Panther Roams Bulgaria Once More! (VIDEO)

Reports of a large black predator, believed to be a leopard or a panther, stirred fear and heightened police activity in the Dupnitsa area after it was reportedly sighted close to the village of Krainitsi. According to local officials, the animal was spotted only a few hundred meters from the last houses of the settlement.

The alarm was raised by Krainitsi’s mayor, Desislav Nachov, who received the signal from a villager. The witness claimed he encountered the animal yesterday afternoon in a nearby field. He described it as a large creature with black fur, resembling a leopard or black panther, and said it was moving quickly across the meadow.

The mayor confirmed that he immediately contacted the Regional Police Department in Dupnitsa, who dispatched teams to patrol the area. According to unverified reports, the eyewitness managed to capture video footage of the animal, which he intends to hand over to the authorities for further analysis. For now, however, the Ministry of Interior has not confirmed the authenticity of the video or the presence of any traces.

The sighting quickly spread among locals, sparking both concern and disbelief. While some residents expressed fears for their safety and that of their pets, others responded with ridicule to the claim that a leopard could be prowling so close to their homes.

Eyewitness Svetoslav Kavdanski shared his personal account of the encounter. He explained that during his usual evening run, he noticed a black figure in the field. At first, he thought it was a wolf or jackal, but upon closer look, he realized it resembled a large cat. “It was at least the size of my pit bull, about 30 kilograms, and it was chasing prey, probably a bird,” he told BNT. He said he froze at first but was relieved that the animal did not act aggressively toward him. He managed to film the scene before leaving the area quickly.

Mayor Nachov added that after receiving the alert, police responded within ten minutes. Together with officers, he visited the location shown in the video and helped guide investigators to the witness. Members of the criminal police later recorded his statement and inspected the terrain. For security, several patrols were ordered to circle the village, supported by two municipal vehicles. The Forestry Department was also notified and sent a team to assist in searching for any traces of the predator.

Despite the widespread attention, authorities have not issued restrictions on residents’ movements or instructed people to remain indoors. Officials said that the case is still under review, and it is not yet clear whether the sighted animal poses any real threat.

The reported appearance near Krainitsi follows earlier cases this summer, when supposed sightings of a black panther were reported in Shumen and Tutrakan. Despite searches using drones and thermal cameras, no definitive evidence was ever found. Whether this latest report is connected to the same elusive predator or an entirely different animal remains unknown.

For now, the Ministry of Interior advises vigilance. Citizens in the area are urged to contact 112 immediately if the animal reappears, while avoiding any direct confrontation with it.