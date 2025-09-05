Shortage in Northern Bulgaria: State Provides Nearly 300,000 Liters of Bottled Water to Pleven and Strazhitsa

The State Reserve has released nearly 300,000 liters of bottled water for residents of Pleven and Strazhitsa, where water shortages have forced authorities to declare a state of emergency. Deliveries to the Pleven region have already begun, aiming to cover the most urgent needs of hospitals, schools, kindergartens and social institutions.

According to official data, 262,944 liters of bottled spring water will be distributed across the Pleven area. The reserve has provided 139,104 liters in 1.5-liter bottles and another 123,840 liters in 10-liter containers. Officials stressed that these quantities are sufficient to ensure that public institutions and local communities will not be left without access to drinking water.

The Council of Ministers approved the release of these supplies earlier this week, after the worsening water situation prompted local authorities to seek urgent state intervention. Pleven has been under a partial state of emergency since September 1, following requests from the municipalities of Pleven and Dolna Mitropolia. The order, which will remain in effect for seven days, covers 12 settlements: the city of Pleven, Dolna Mitropolia, Nikolaevo, Ralevo, Laskar, Bohot, Brestovets, Todorovo, Kashin, Trustenik, Bivolare and Pobeda.

Local institutions most reliant on continuous access to water, such as medical centers, schools and kindergartens, will be supplied directly. Municipal teams will also inspect all social and educational facilities to determine where the installation of hydrophore systems is most urgently required. Additional state assistance will be requested if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Reserve has also approved support for Strazhitsa municipality, where the village of Vinograd is facing its own water supply crisis due to severely reduced flow rates at local sources. A total of 26,250 liters of bottled spring water will be delivered there. Of this, 15,750 liters are packaged in 1.5-liter bottles, while 10,500 liters come in 10-liter containers.

Authorities emphasized that the measures are intended to stabilize the situation and guarantee that residents of both Pleven and Vinograd have secure access to drinking water until longer-term solutions are implemented.