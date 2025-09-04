‘Something Is Going to Happen’ - Trump Teases Breakthrough on Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump has once again emphasized his determination to push Ukraine and Russia toward a peace agreement, though he admitted that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are not yet prepared for direct negotiations. Speaking in an interview with CBS News, Trump suggested that “something is going to happen,” indicating that efforts to bring the warring sides to the table remain underway despite ongoing hostilities.

Trump reflected that he had initially considered resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict as potentially “on the easier side” compared to other international disputes he has addressed, but the reality has proven far more difficult. He explained that he has been carefully observing both leaders’ behavior and has spoken directly with them about the need for progress. “I’ve been watching it, I’ve been seeing it, and I’ve been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelensky,” he said, adding that while they are “not ready yet,” he remains convinced that a breakthrough is possible.

The president reiterated that he intends to persist with his mediation efforts despite the heavy fighting on the ground and continued Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian areas. Trump described his personal style of diplomacy as one where leaders are brought together in the same room and pushed toward a deal under his guidance. He argued that this direct and forceful method has, in past situations, prevented bloodshed. “Once I get them in a room together, or at least speaking, they seem to work it out,” he noted. In his view, this approach has already saved “millions of lives.”

Asked if diplomacy sometimes requires patience, Trump acknowledged the need to “wait things out” while maintaining pressure. At the same time, he signaled that he is prepared to act if Putin continues to stall. Speaking in the Oval Office alongside Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump remarked: “He’ll make a decision one way or the other. Whatever his decision is, we’ll either be happy about it or unhappy. And if we’re unhappy about it, you’ll see things happen.” He did not specify what actions might follow, but warned that options remain on the table.

Zelensky, for his part, said earlier the same day that he plans to speak with Trump soon about tightening sanctions on Russia. He expressed hope that additional economic pressure could push the Kremlin toward diplomacy. The Ukrainian leader was in Paris on September 3 for a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing,” where partner states were expected to discuss possible security guarantees for Kyiv in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement.

Trump has repeatedly linked sanctions to his broader negotiating strategy. He recently pointed out that Washington had imposed tariffs on India over its continued purchase of Russian oil, noting that further phases of sanctions remain possible. “You call that no action?” he asked reporters, insisting that the administration has yet to implement “phase two” or “phase three.” The president has previously warned of secondary sanctions targeting Russia’s trading partners if Moscow does not move toward a settlement.

Earlier, Trump had set an August 8 deadline for Moscow to reach a peace deal with Kyiv or face new punitive measures. Despite Russia’s refusal to halt its attacks by that date, the White House has not yet unveiled additional restrictions. Still, Trump insists that he is monitoring developments closely and remains intent on ending the bloodshed.

“Something is going to happen,” he repeated, insisting that his administration would eventually bring both sides into negotiations. While disappointment with Putin’s lack of movement has grown, Trump underscored that his goal remains unchanged: to stop the killing and achieve a peace deal.