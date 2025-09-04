Lisbon in Mourning: Deadly Gloria Funicular Crash Claims 15 Lives

World » EU | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Lisbon in Mourning: Deadly Gloria Funicular Crash Claims 15 Lives

Portugal will observe a national day of mourning on September 4, following the derailment of Lisbon’s historic Gloria funicular, which left at least 15 people dead and 18 others injured in one of the capital’s busiest central districts.

The accident occurred on the evening of September 3, when the iconic yellow carriage went off the rails on the steep section of road near Avenida da Liberdade. The funicular, carrying around 40 passengers, slammed into a nearby building with such force that the vehicle overturned on its side and was left mangled. Rescuers worked through the night to extract survivors and recover victims from the wreckage. Among the dead were foreign nationals, though authorities have not yet released the names of those killed.

Eyewitness accounts described the violent impact. A woman told SIC television that the train “collapsed like a cardboard box” after the crash. Portuguese media reported that a 3-year-old girl was also among the injured. Emergency crews confirmed that all passengers had been removed from the funicular.

The Gloria funicular, which links Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto neighborhood, is both a popular tourist attraction and a practical means of transport for locals navigating Lisbon’s steep hills. The short, 275-meter route has been in operation since 1885, electrified in 1915, and can carry up to 42 passengers. Alongside the Bica and Lavra lines, it is considered one of the city’s emblematic funiculars and often appears on postcards and souvenirs.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas described the crash as “a tragedy our city has never experienced.” Prime Minister Luís Montenegro expressed his condolences, saying the disaster had brought “grief to the families and heartbreak to the country.” President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also extended sympathy to the victims’ relatives, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent a message of solidarity from Brussels.

Portugal’s public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the causes of the accident. Initial reports suggest a possible cable failure, though officials have not confirmed this. The city’s public transport operator, Carris, defended its maintenance record, with director Pedro Bogas stating that all protocols had been followed. He explained that overall technical inspections are conducted every four years, the most recent in 2022, while intermediate maintenance takes place every two years, with the next one scheduled for 2024. For more than a decade, an external company has been responsible for servicing the funiculars.

At the scene, tourists and residents alike expressed shock. “We’re a bit relieved that we missed the ride because the queue was too long,” said 44-year-old Spanish visitor Antonio Javier, reflecting on the narrow escape.

A memorial service will be held as part of the official mourning declared by the government, honoring the victims of what has now become one of Lisbon’s deadliest transport tragedies.

