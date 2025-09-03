Beyond Missiles and Parades: Xi and Putin’s Private Chat on Organ Transplants and Eternal Life

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were overheard in an unguarded exchange about the future of human longevity, including organ transplants and even immortality, during Beijing’s largest military parade in decades. The remarks, caught on a hot mic as the two leaders walked through Tiananmen Square alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, quickly drew global attention, blending talk of geopolitics with speculation on the human lifespan.

Quite a hot mic moment on CCTV in Beijing today as Putin and Xi, both 72 years old, are caught casually talking about living to 150 and maybe forever thanks to organ transplants. (As picked up by Bloomberg.) pic.twitter.com/kC4VTRaobq — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) September 3, 2025

The parade, staged to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II, showcased China’s military might with nuclear-capable missiles and advanced weaponry. The event was widely seen as a demonstration of Beijing’s growing partnership with Moscow and Pyongyang, in open contrast to the U.S.-led global order. Xi, Putin, and Kim stood at the forefront of 26 world leaders in attendance, projecting a united front, but their private conversation veered toward science and mortality.

Cameras captured Xi telling Kim it had been six years since their last meeting. Moments later, he remarked that “now people in their 70s are still young.” The comment was relayed by interpreters, with Putin’s translator adding that in the past, living beyond 70 was rare, but today at that age “one is still a child.”

As the leaders approached the Tiananmen Gate, the exchange took a more unusual turn. Putin’s translator was heard saying: “In a few years, with the development of biotechnology, human organs can be continuously transplanted, so that people may remain younger and younger, and perhaps even reach immortality.” Xi followed by suggesting that predictions now point to humans potentially living to 150 years within this century. The Russian interpreter repeated the line, affirming the projection for Putin.

Later, during a press briefing, Putin confirmed that the discussion had indeed centered on extending life through medical advances. He cited “modern methods of healing, surgical technologies, and organ replacement,” which, he said, give humanity grounds to believe that active life could be prolonged significantly beyond today’s norms. Average life expectancy differs between countries, he added, but medical progress would continue to push it upward.

The hot-mic moment underscored the absence of clear succession plans in both Beijing and Moscow. At 72, both Xi and Putin have consolidated power without indicating who might follow them. Xi, reappointed in 2023 for another five-year term after abolishing presidential limits in 2018, has entrenched himself as China’s most dominant leader since Mao Zedong. Putin, in his third decade in power, secured a fifth presidential term last year, aided by constitutional changes in 2020 allowing him to remain until 2036.

Kim Jong Un, by contrast, is only 41 but has also drawn speculation about succession. During the Beijing parade, his daughter Kim Ju Ae was seen walking behind him, fueling questions about her future role. North Korea, ruled by the Kim dynasty since 1948, has long kept its leadership line within the family, and her appearance was interpreted as a possible effort to shape Kim’s image as a family-oriented leader.

Beyond the personal reflections of longevity, the gathering carried weighty political undertones. For the first time, the Chinese, Russian, and North Korean leaders appeared together publicly, joined by figures such as Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The show of solidarity came amid growing frictions with Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacted strongly, accusing Xi, Putin, and Kim of “conspiring against the United States” in a post on Truth Social. His comments came as the Beijing parade was interpreted by Western observers as not just a commemoration of World War II but a bold signal of an emerging alliance determined to challenge U.S. influence.