'Let Him Come to Moscow': Putin Drops Surprise Challenge to Zelensky After China Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his four-day visit to China with a press conference in Beijing that was as much about Ukraine as it was about his diplomatic and economic engagements. While he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, held talks with multiple leaders, and appeared alongside Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un at Beijing’s largest-ever military parade, his closing remarks centered heavily on the ongoing war in Ukraine and his narrative of relations with the West.

Putin described the trip as a success, highlighting both formal and informal discussions with foreign leaders. A key outcome, he said, was the signing of a legally binding agreement with Beijing on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline. This project, according to Putin, will serve both countries’ interests and operate on market terms, with Russia aiming eventually to supply China with more than 100 billion cubic meters of gas annually. He dismissed the idea of any charitable concessions, stressing the deal was strictly commercial.

Addressing questions on Ukraine, Putin repeated that Russia has never objected to Kyiv’s aspirations for EU membership but continues to strongly oppose NATO enlargement. He rejected any suggestion that Russia had considered trading occupied territory for Ukrainian security guarantees, insisting that “this has never been discussed.”

Putin suggested he does not rule out a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but expressed doubt over its usefulness. “If Zelensky is willing, let him come to Moscow, and such a meeting will take place,” he said. This claim contradicts years of Kremlin avoidance of direct talks, despite Zelensky’s repeated offers, including proposals to meet on neutral ground in Turkey. U.S. President Donald Trump, after his August 15 summit with Putin in Alaska, said he was working to facilitate such a meeting. The Kremlin, however, has denied any firm arrangement.

Putin also cast doubt on whether negotiations could yield results, arguing that Kyiv rejected peace offers after Russian forces withdrew from the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital in early 2022. In his words, Ukraine had chosen to keep fighting until “either they tear our heads off, or we tear theirs off.”

Despite these grievances, Putin told reporters that an “acceptable” solution to end the war could still be reached, noting what he described as a more constructive attitude from the current U.S. administration. He suggested there is “a light at the end of the tunnel” but warned that if talks fail, “everything will have to be resolved by force.”

Asked about German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s description of him as a war criminal, Putin dismissed the statement as an attempt to “shift responsibility for the tragedy in Ukraine.” He continued to argue that Russia, not the West, has been the one putting forward peace proposals that Kyiv has refused.

Putin reiterated Russia’s demand that Ukraine must never join NATO, framing it as an existential security issue. At the same time, he denied ever discussing Ukraine’s security guarantees in exchange for territory, though previous reports have noted his insistence on Russian control over Donbas as part of a potential settlement.

Zelensky, meanwhile, has rejected ceding any more land or recognizing Russia’s occupation. He maintains that NATO membership remains Ukraine’s best security guarantee in the postwar future. Kyiv formally applied to join the alliance in September 2022, shortly after Moscow claimed to annex four Ukrainian regions.

Putin recounted a lighter anecdote from his recent Alaska summit with Trump, saying they spoke in English while riding in the U.S. presidential limousine known as “The Beast.” “My English is broken,” Putin admitted, recalling that he greeted Trump with, “Very glad to see you, dear neighbor, healthy and alive.”

The Russian leader also confirmed reports that he and Xi Jinping had been overheard discussing advances in organ replacement technology and the prospect of extending human life expectancy to 150 years. He brushed off the leak but acknowledged their conversation on longevity and biomedical breakthroughs.

Finally, Putin addressed Moscow’s current tensions with Azerbaijan. He said his brief interaction with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the China visit showed that despite periodic disputes, “fundamental relations and mutual interests will ultimately put everything in its place.”