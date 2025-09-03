Sunny Beach ATV Horror Update: Mother Dies, Son Battles for Life, Driver Faces Harsher Charges

35-year-old Hristina, who had been critically injured in an ATV accident in Sunny Beach, has passed away, according to an official statement from the University Hospital-Burgas press center. She had been in a state of brain death in the intensive care unit for nearly three weeks, with her heart sustained by medical intervention, before stopping in the early hours today.

The accident occurred on August 14, when Hristina and her 4-year-old son were struck by an amusement buggy driven by 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev. The child was airlifted to the University Hospital “Pirogov” in Sofia, while two other children and a hotel employee near the scene were also injured. The hospital in Burgas reported mobilizing nearly 300 medical personnel and performing over 100 tests to treat the victims.

Following the accident, Burgazliev was initially placed under house arrest by the District Court of Nessebar, a decision that sparked public criticism. Subsequently, the District Court in Burgas ordered that he remain in permanent custody. Blood tests revealed the presence of marijuana in his system. In light of Hristina’s death, prosecutors are expected to reconsider the charges against him, potentially reclassifying the case as more severe.

Hristina’s death was also publicly mourned by the family, including her sister Siyana’s father, who called for prayers for her 4-year-old son Marty, still in a coma in Sofia. Doctors reported that Marty’s condition is improving: his four broken ribs are beginning to heal, and a minor brain hemorrhage has been absorbed. While he is not yet fully conscious or in contact, medical staff at “Pirogov” are working to stabilize him completely, according to his uncle Svetoslav Sokolov.

Prosecutors Georgi Chinev and investigator Marian Marinov confirmed the presence of marijuana in Burgazliev’s blood and urine, emphasizing that the toxicology results are conclusive. They noted that, following a review by the supervising prosecutor, there is sufficient basis to consider reclassifying the crime as intentional. The investigation into the case continues.