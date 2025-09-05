Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?

Over the past two decades, Bulgaria has seen a dramatic decline in the production of certain vegetables that once made the country a well-known name in Europe. Popular crops such as tomatoes and peppers have seen their yields cut in half, reflecting longstanding challenges in the sector. Farmers cite administrative burdens, labor shortages, and competition from illegal imports as key obstacles, which have slowed recovery and growth.

According to the latest Eurostat data for 2024, fresh vegetable production across the European Union increased slightly compared to the previous year, while fruit production declined. Spain and Italy continue to dominate the EU vegetable market, each producing over 13–14 million tons annually, far outstripping other countries. France, Poland, and the Netherlands follow but produce only about a third of what Spain or Italy achieve. Bulgaria sits in the middle of the ranking, producing just over half a million tons of vegetables annually and roughly half that amount in fruit.

Tomato production within the EU rose by 5% in 2024, with Italy supplying a third of the total. In contrast, Bulgaria’s tomato output has steadily fallen, dropping from 240,000 tons two decades ago to just half that amount last year. Similarly, pepper production has consistently placed Bulgaria between 6th and 8th in Europe, but quantities have also been halved over the last 20 years. Grapes have experienced a steep decline as well, with production last year down 60% compared to earlier years. Extreme weather, including heatwaves, has been a contributing factor, a challenge shared by other leading producers such as Italy.

Cherry production, however, has followed a different trajectory. Despite an anticipated near-zero yield for 2025 due to April frosts, cherry production had doubled over the previous two decades, positioning Bulgaria seventh among EU countries. Poland currently leads in this fruit. Watermelon production has also rebounded in recent years. Following a sharp drop in 2014, Bulgarian farmers harvested a record 123,000 tons in 2024, surpassing levels from 20 years ago, though Spain remains the undisputed leader with over 1 million tons annually.

While vegetable and fruit production have faced difficulties, Bulgaria maintains a strong position in sunflower cultivation. For the past 15 years, the country has ranked second in Europe, producing between 1.5 and 2 million tons annually. Only Hungary surpassed Bulgarian output last year, while Romania had outperformed in previous years.

Herb cultivation represents another area of strength. European statistics show Bulgaria as the second-largest producer after Italy, growing over 200 types of aromatic, medicinal, and culinary plants. The country exports roughly 90% of its herb production, establishing itself as a major supplier both in Europe and globally.

Overall, Bulgaria’s agricultural profile is a mix of decline in traditional vegetable and fruit production and resilience in certain crops like sunflowers, herbs, watermelons, and cherries. While challenges remain, especially in vegetables that once defined the country’s European reputation, sectors such as sunflowers and herbs highlight areas where Bulgaria continues to excel and compete internationally.