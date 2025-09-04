Nessebar Tops Daily Mail’s List of Most Affordable Beach Destinations
Nessebar, the charming Bulgarian Black Sea town, has been named the cheapest beach destination by the Daily Mail in collaboration with easyJet
For a decade, municipalities led by GERB mayors reportedly funneled millions of leva through a stolen cash register, originally taken from a kebapche restaurant in Sofia. The theft was reported to the National Revenue Agency in January 2011, but despite an ongoing investigation, no action was taken at the time. As a result, between 2011 and 2021, numerous municipal expenditures, including events, concerts, repairs, official uniforms, and insurance, were processed through the missing fiscal device.
An investigation by Mediapool uncovered the scope of the irregularities. Ivaylo Kostov, the kebabche restaurant owner whose stolen register was used, noted that invoices from the cash register even included work such as changing tires on the car of the Iraqi ambassador. The investigation revealed that dozens of municipalities under GERB leadership, state institutions, ministries, the National Assembly, the police, and the State Financial Inspection purchased goods or services through Kostov’s restaurant. This created a bizarre situation where authorities were simultaneously searching for the missing register while using it to process purchases.
A comprehensive audit of Kostov’s operations, issued in 2021, documented that his restaurant recorded a turnover of 3.775 million leva between 2015 and 2019. In response to inquiries from Mediapool, the National Revenue Agency stated that the law prohibits commentary on ongoing audits. The agency also confirmed that the prosecutor’s office has yet to complete its investigation into how various institutions utilized the stolen cash register.
Source: Mediapool
Asen Vassilev, leader of “We Continue the Change” and member of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, addressed journalists in parliament regarding the ongoing controversy over Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov’s recent visit to China
GERB leader Boyko Borissov spoke to journalists in the National Assembly regarding the controversy surrounding Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Atanas Zafirov’s recent visit to Beijing
Citizens gathered in central Sofia on Wednesday evening to voice their anger against corruption and the concentration of political power, joining a protest under the slogan “Resistance Against Dictatorship”
Bulgaria’s Socialist Party (BSP) leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during commemorations in Beijing
On Wednesday, Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted down a proposal by the "Greatness" party to hold a national referendum on whether the Bulgarian lev should remain the sole official currency until 204
Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS–New Beginning, made clear on Wednesday that his party will continue backing the government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov as Parliament returned from its August recess
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink