For a decade, municipalities led by GERB mayors reportedly funneled millions of leva through a stolen cash register, originally taken from a kebapche restaurant in Sofia. The theft was reported to the National Revenue Agency in January 2011, but despite an ongoing investigation, no action was taken at the time. As a result, between 2011 and 2021, numerous municipal expenditures, including events, concerts, repairs, official uniforms, and insurance, were processed through the missing fiscal device.

An investigation by Mediapool uncovered the scope of the irregularities. Ivaylo Kostov, the kebabche restaurant owner whose stolen register was used, noted that invoices from the cash register even included work such as changing tires on the car of the Iraqi ambassador. The investigation revealed that dozens of municipalities under GERB leadership, state institutions, ministries, the National Assembly, the police, and the State Financial Inspection purchased goods or services through Kostov’s restaurant. This created a bizarre situation where authorities were simultaneously searching for the missing register while using it to process purchases.

A comprehensive audit of Kostov’s operations, issued in 2021, documented that his restaurant recorded a turnover of 3.775 million leva between 2015 and 2019. In response to inquiries from Mediapool, the National Revenue Agency stated that the law prohibits commentary on ongoing audits. The agency also confirmed that the prosecutor’s office has yet to complete its investigation into how various institutions utilized the stolen cash register.

Source: Mediapool