Bulgarians Least Optimistic About EU Benefits, Inflation Tops Concerns

The latest Eurobarometer survey reveals that Bulgarians remain the most skeptical in the European Union about the benefits of membership. Only 58% of respondents believe that Bulgaria has gained from joining the EU, the lowest proportion in the Community, compared to the EU-wide average of 73%.

Bulgarians rank inflation and the rising cost of living as their top concerns, cited by 56% of respondents. Economic growth and job creation follow at 44%, while tackling poverty and social exclusion comes third at 42%. Defense and security, which are high priorities elsewhere in Europe, register only 21% in Bulgaria, placing them sixth among domestic concerns.

Looking at longer-term priorities, citizens continue to emphasize economic issues. Forty percent point to competitiveness, industrial development, and overall economic growth as key EU roles, followed by demographic challenges, migration, and population aging at 34%. Issues like energy independence and food security (28% each) are deemed more pressing than defense, reflecting the immediate worries of Bulgarian households.

Bulgarians also display a cautious stance toward European cohesion. While 83% believe that EU countries should act more cohesively, this remains among the lowest levels in the Union, with only Romania ranking lower. Support for increasing EU funding to address global challenges stands at 69%, aligning Bulgaria with nations such as Germany and Estonia.

The survey also shows a slight decline in the perceived impact of EU actions on everyday life. Sixty-two percent of Bulgarians feel the Union affects their daily lives, down three points since early 2025. Of these, 51% view the impact positively, while 21% consider it negative.

On broader European expectations, citizens across the Union demand accountability and conditionality. Ninety-one percent of Europeans want the European Parliament to have real control over EU spending. In Bulgaria, 82% support tying fund allocation to adherence to the rule of law and democratic standards.

“EU citizens are looking for stability, security, and economic guidance,” said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. She stressed that Europeans expect a united and decisive voice from the Union in the current global climate, reflecting both concerns about immediate economic pressures and the strategic role of the EU on the world stage.

Bulgaria’s survey results paint a picture of a population aware of the Union’s broader purpose but primarily concerned with tangible impacts on living costs, jobs, and economic resilience, reflecting a mixture of caution, skepticism, and pragmatic expectations from Brussels.