Bulgaria: Peevski Backs Zhelyazkov’s Cabinet, Dismisses No-Confidence Motion as 'Soros Narrative'

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS–New Beginning, made clear on Wednesday that his party will continue backing the government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov as Parliament returned from its August recess. Speaking to journalists in the corridors of the National Assembly, Peevski dismissed speculation about appointments and instead addressed the upcoming no-confidence vote initiated by the opposition.

According to him, the claims of a “captured state” are misplaced. “On the contrary - the country has been freed. Freed precisely from those who had captured it - the Soros networks, their structures, and their local agents,” Peevski declared.

He insisted his support for the cabinet would remain in place as long as its work was directed toward the needs of citizens. “Of course, I will stand behind the government when it does the right things for the people. We share our criticisms with them, and I believe there is a willingness to listen. I will not allow anyone to destabilize the country,” he said, adding that the political season would be dominated by the looming presidential race. In his words, many were already consumed with shaping candidates, while the presidency itself was focused on building a political project around a future contender.

Peevski argued that President Rumen Radev should openly declare his intentions. “He has already stepped into politics. It is time he admitted he wants to make his own party. Let him come out today and say it,” Peevski urged. He went on to promise “many revelations” during the campaign, vowing that no one would be allowed to deceive the people and that the public would learn “the whole truth about everyone in this country.” He then refused to take further questions.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary opposition confirmed plans to press ahead with a vote of no confidence against the government, centered on what they call the “occupied state.” Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria!” from the WCC–DB coalition, announced the move before the opening session, noting that it would be tabled in cooperation with Morality, Unity, Honor (MECH) and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS). “The first step is to submit a vote of no confidence. This is a response to the captured state, to institutions that don’t function, subordinated to an oligarchic circle,” Mirchev said, stressing that whether the cabinet falls depends entirely on the stance of DPS–New Beginning.

APS confirmed it is waiting for the official documents before deciding on its support. MP Jeyhan Ibryamov said the group would review the materials before taking a position. MECH leader Radostin Vassilev reminded reporters that his party had earlier initiated a no-confidence motion focused on internal security and order.

Within the ruling majority, reactions were calm. GERB’s Yordanka Fandakova emphasized priorities for the new political season, particularly legislation on education. She said the team led by former Education Minister Krasimir Valchev had used the recess to finalize proposals aimed at modernizing the system. “We have a lot of work ahead, and people expect us to deliver,” she noted.

Stanislav Balabanov from There Is Such a People (TISP) dismissed the opposition’s initiative as another sign of disunity and lack of substance. “All these attempts only show one thing - the need for a stable government. Their arguments are weak, their theses inconsistent, and their actions prove their own incompetence,” he commented.