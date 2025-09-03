Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Zafirov Met Xi Jinping During Beijing V-Day Parade

Bulgaria’s Socialist Party (BSP) leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during commemorations in Beijing, an appearance widely covered by China’s state broadcaster CCTV-1. Footage showed Zafirov among the foreign political representatives who took part in the opening of what Chinese media described as the country’s largest-ever military parade, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The images placed Xi at the center of the front row, flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Zafirov was shown further back in the fifth row, engaging in conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Alongside Zafirov, several senior BSP figures also joined the trip. The delegation included Ivan Ivanov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works and deputy chairman of the BSP; Kaloyan Pargov, another deputy chairman of the party; Dora Yankova, head of the BSP’s Union of Socialist Women and Deputy Minister of Regional Development; Stefan Burdzhev, member of the BSP Executive Bureau and Deputy Minister of Agriculture; and Yordan Mladenov, mayor of Peshtera and Executive Bureau member.

The presence of Zafirov and Ivanov in China has sparked political debate in Sofia. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov clarified that the visit was strictly a party initiative, not a government mission. Both men, he said, were officially on paid annual leave, distancing the cabinet from the trip after Democratic Bulgaria criticized the delegation’s participation in Beijing’s state-led events.

Despite the controversy, the BSP itself highlighted the significance of Zafirov’s presence. In an official statement, the party press office pointed to his meeting and conversation with Xi Jinping, underlining the honor of his participation at the parade and reception. The celebrations were held under the theme “Remembering the past, honoring the memory of the fallen heroes, cherishing peace and building a better future.”

According to the BSP, its delegation was formally invited to attend the commemorations, which brought together heads of state and government from 26 countries. The party emphasized that Zafirov’s presence on the official rostrum during the parade symbolized recognition of Bulgaria’s role, while his handshake and exchange with Xi were presented as a notable diplomatic gesture.