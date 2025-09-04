Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria on September 4, with Brief Afternoon Rain in the West

The country will enjoy mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with occasional high clouds scattered across the sky. During the afternoon hours, cumulus clouds are expected to build, bringing the chance of brief, isolated showers, particularly over western Bulgaria. Winds will generally be light, coming from the east-northeast, though in some areas they may strengthen to moderate levels. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 29 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast conditions will remain bright and largely sunny, interrupted only by patches of high cloud cover. A moderate east-northeasterly wind will blow across the shoreline. Daytime highs will vary from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. Seawater temperatures will hold steady at about 25 degrees, while sea waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, the day will also begin mostly sunny, with scattered high clouds. After midday, cumulus development is anticipated, bringing the possibility of short-lived, localized showers. Winds will be light to moderate, again predominantly from the east-northeast. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 22 degrees, while at 2,000 meters, highs will be closer to 15 degrees.