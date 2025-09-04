Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria on September 4, with Brief Afternoon Rain in the West

Black Wednesday on Bulgaria’s Roads: Fatal Accidents Leave Seven Dead
Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has witnessed a tragic surge in road accidents, with seven people losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries
The country will enjoy mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with occasional high clouds scattered across the sky. During the afternoon hours, cumulus clouds are expected to build, bringing the chance of brief, isolated showers, particularly over western Bulgaria. Winds will generally be light, coming from the east-northeast, though in some areas they may strengthen to moderate levels. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 29 degrees.
Along the Black Sea coast conditions will remain bright and largely sunny, interrupted only by patches of high cloud cover. A moderate east-northeasterly wind will blow across the shoreline. Daytime highs will vary from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. Seawater temperatures will hold steady at about 25 degrees, while sea waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountain regions, the day will also begin mostly sunny, with scattered high clouds. After midday, cumulus development is anticipated, bringing the possibility of short-lived, localized showers. Winds will be light to moderate, again predominantly from the east-northeast. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 22 degrees, while at 2,000 meters, highs will be closer to 15 degrees.
Firefighters continue to battle the blaze in Rila National Park, which has been active since last Thursday near the Simitli village of Gorno Osenovo
The State Reserve has released nearly 300,000 liters of bottled water for residents of Pleven and Strazhitsa
On September 3, the weather across Bulgaria will bring a mix of sunshine and unstable conditions
A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Pleven region of Bulgaria due to the ongoing water shortage, taking effect this morning
A large fire broke out in the Bulgarian town of Beloslav, completely destroying eleven houses, though fortunately no injuries have been reported
On September 2, much of Bulgaria will enjoy predominantly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover throughout the day
