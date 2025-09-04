Drunk and Reckless: 22-Year-Old Caused the Tram Derailment in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 13:20
Bulgaria: Drunk and Reckless: 22-Year-Old Caused the Tram Derailment in Sofia

A 22-year-old man has been identified as the individual responsible for the incident involving the derailment of tram 22 in Sofia, the prosecutor’s office confirmed during a briefing. Surveillance footage revealed that two people were near the tram while the driver stepped away, and one of them manipulated a handle through a side window, causing the tram to move.

Sofia Deputy City Prosecutor Vihar Georgiev explained that the tram driver had left to purchase coffee when the two individuals attempted to enter the vehicle through a passenger door. Failing to gain entry, one of them reached through a side window and set the tram in motion. Initially, the authorities detained the perpetrator’s friend, a 29-year-old man, who admitted involvement and produced chat messages confirming the 22-year-old’s actions.

The State Department of Internal Affairs director, Lyubomir Nikolov, stated that the perpetrator acted under the influence of a significant amount of alcohol. Both he and his friend had purchased vodka from a nearby store shortly before the incident. The 22-year-old confessed after being detained, and he faces charges for damaging rolling stock, which carries a prison sentence ranging from five to fifteen years. He also has a prior theft conviction and is currently on probation. The prosecutor’s office intends to request his pre-trial detention.

Authorities are conducting further investigations to determine whether the tram’s conductor fulfilled official duties during the incident. A witness has been questioned in front of a judge, and expert examinations of the tram and surveillance materials are ongoing under the supervision of the prosecutor.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, tram, drunk, man

Related Articles:

'Spasi Sofia' Proposes 80-Cent Tickets and Digital Passes for Capital’s Transport

Bulgarian political party “Spasi Sofia” (Save Sofia) has put forward a plan to adjust public transport fares in the capital, proposing a flat rate of 80 euro cents per ticket and the digitalization of season passes

Society | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 14:00

Sofia Children Rescued from Crane After 'Dangerous Selfie' Attempt

Authorities in Sofia have confirmed the identities of all children involved in climbing a construction crane near Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard last night

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 10:31

Authorities Probe Sofia Tram Crash: Negligence or Deliberate Interference?

Early yesterday morning, a dramatic accident unfolded in Sofia when tram 22 derailed near the Romanian Embassy

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 08:48

Bulgaria: Viktor Iliev Faces Intentional Manslaughter Charge After Crashing Into a Bus; He Inhaled Laughing Gas

The charges against 21-year-old Viktor Iliev, who crashed into a public transport bus in Sofia two weeks ago

Crime | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05

Average Salary in Bulgaria Reaches BGN 2,572 (EUR 1,315), Highest in Sofia at BGN 3,489

In the second quarter of 2025, wages in Bulgaria registered a notable rise

Society | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 15:37

Runaway Tram Destroys Underpass in Sofia: No Victims by Sheer Luck

A serious tram accident occurred early this morning in Sofia, near the Romanian Embassy

Society » Incidents | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 08:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Back From the Shadows: The Black Panther Roams Bulgaria Once More! (VIDEO)

Reports of a large black predator, believed to be a leopard or a panther, stirred fear and heightened police activity in the Dupnitsa area after it was reportedly sighted close to the village of Krainitsi

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Sofia Children Rescued from Crane After 'Dangerous Selfie' Attempt

Authorities in Sofia have confirmed the identities of all children involved in climbing a construction crane near Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard last night

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 10:31

Authorities Probe Sofia Tram Crash: Negligence or Deliberate Interference?

Early yesterday morning, a dramatic accident unfolded in Sofia when tram 22 derailed near the Romanian Embassy

Society » Incidents | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 08:48

Runaway Tram Destroys Underpass in Sofia: No Victims by Sheer Luck

A serious tram accident occurred early this morning in Sofia, near the Romanian Embassy

Society » Incidents | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 08:23

Collapse on Pancho Vladigerov Blvd. Shuts Key Sofia Route Amid Metro Construction

A section of Pancho Vladigerov Boulevard in Sofia, between Obelsko Shose Street and 25th Street, connecting the Lyulin and Obelya districts, has been closed following a roadside collapse

Society » Incidents | September 1, 2025, Monday // 17:33

Icelandic Citizen Reported Missing in Sofia, Family Appeals for Help

An Icelandic citizen has gone missing in Sofia, with his family urgently appealing to the public for assistance

Society » Incidents | August 31, 2025, Sunday // 13:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria