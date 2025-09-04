China Marks 80 Years Since Victory Over Japan with Grand Parade and Doves Over Tian’anmen

World | Author: CCTV+ |September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: China Marks 80 Years Since Victory Over Japan with Grand Parade and Doves Over Tian’anmen @CCTV+

China concluded its V-Day commemorations on Wednesday with the release of 80,000 doves and 80,000 balloons into the sky over the Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing, expressing the Chinese people's commitment to peace and the armed forces' unwavering resolve to defend it.

Attendees and a military choir sang together the patriotic song "Ode to the Motherland" to voice their profound love for and pride in the Chinese nation.

A massive military parade proceeded in two steps, a military review by President Xi Jinping and a march-past of troops, as part of the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

More than 10,000 military personnel, along with over 100 aircraft and hundreds of ground armaments, were arranged into formations according to a wartime command system.

Japan officially surrendered on Sept 2, 1945, by signing the Instrument of Surrender. China designated Sept 3 as Victory Day.

International observers and former diplomats have highlighted the importance of ensuring future generations honor the historical sacrifices made by their predecessors while acknowledging China's crucial contributions to the victory over fascism during World War II.

China has been holding a series of commemorative activities to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War and on Wednesday staged a grand military parade in Beijing which was attended by dozens of heads of state and government representatives.

Nahiyan Shajid Khan, a researcher from the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, pointed to China’s efforts in the global fight against fascism and noted the country's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) began long before World War II broke out.

"China's role in the [World] Anti-Fascist War was monumental, because the people's resistance we have seen against the Japanese aggression was part of the earliest fighting in the Anti-Fascist War, even before World World II began,' he said in an interview with China Central Television (CCTV).

A photo exhibition commemorating with the anniversary was held in Mexico City on Friday. Sergio Ley Lopez, the former Mexican Ambassador to China, said that such events are necessary to help the modern world remember the true history.

"We should help the younger generation understand and remember this true chapter of history. The younger generation should understand that the happy life of today did not come out of nowhere, but was forged by the older generation through fierce battles and bloodshed. The purpose of holding commemorative activities now is to remember, so that the historical tragedies of the past will never be repeated," he said.

Source: CCTV+

Tags: China, v-day, World War II

