Chaos in Sofia: Protesters Storm Bulgaria's Parliament Demanding 'Resign Now!'

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 12:21
Bulgaria: Chaos in Sofia: Protesters Storm Bulgaria's Parliament Demanding 'Resign Now!' DIRECT DEMOCRACY WITH REFERENDUMS!! THE LEV!!! WITH RUSSIA!

A civil protest erupted in front of Bulgaria’s National Assembly on the first day of the autumn parliamentary session, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet, the dissolution of parliament, new elections, convening of a Grand National Assembly, and amendments to the Constitution. The rally, held in the so-called “Triangle of Power,” carried the slogan “The Legitimate National Assembly of the Bulgarian People AGAINST an Illegitimately Elected Parliament.”

Read more about today's events: Tensions Mark Start of Bulgaria’s Autumn Political Season: Fifth No Confidence Attempt Looms Over Cabinet

Protesters waved Bulgarian flags, as well as banners with inscriptions including VMRO and “People of the People,” while some wore high-visibility vests marked “The Irreconcilables.” Other placards carried messages calling for “Direct democracy with referendums” and urging the government to “Lead with Russia.” In an unusual gesture, a tray of roasted lamb, complete with heads and bones, was brought to the site as part of the demonstration.

Petar Nedevski from the Civic Initiative “Buditeli,” one of the organizers, explained that the protest followed an “undeserved summer vacation” for lawmakers and coincided with an 11 percent increase in parliamentary activity. According to Nedevski, the protesters consider the 51st parliament and the Zhelyazkov cabinet illegitimate.

The demonstration attracted figures from political movements "Greatness" and "Revival". Supporters of these parties attempted to storm the National Assembly building but were stopped by a cordon of police. Authorities also halted traffic in the area to ensure public safety. The protesters’ aim was largely symbolic, but they warned of more radical actions in the future, including potential blockages of key intersections and road arteries.

Simeon Slavchev, chairman of the party Moral, Initiative, Patriotism (MIR) and representative of Buditeli, addressed the crowd, condemning the current parliament as elected through falsifications and substitution of votes. Slavchev criticized the assembly of incompatible parties for failing to solve citizens’ problems, warning that their governance is leading Bulgaria toward catastrophe. He emphasized that while today’s protest was symbolic, future actions will escalate.

The protest coincided with parliamentary proceedings, where MPs returned to work amid calls for a new vote of no confidence. The ruling parties: GERB, BSP, “There Is Such a People,” and DPS-New Beginning, are expected to continue key appointments, including the election of a deputy ombudsman and members of the Commission for Combating Corruption. The outcome and further parliamentary developments remain uncertain.

The demonstration also drew attention to recent international developments, with some participants denouncing the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria as “treasonous.” Citizens carried signs opposing NATO and expressing dissatisfaction with current political leadership, underlining the broader discontent fueling the protest.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, protest, politics

Related Articles:

Black Wednesday on Bulgaria’s Roads: Fatal Accidents Leave Seven Dead

Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has witnessed a tragic surge in road accidents, with seven people losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Firefront in Rila: Blaze Attacked from Two Sides

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze in Rila National Park, which has been active since last Thursday near the Simitli village of Gorno Osenovo

Society » Environment | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 11:13

Shortage in Northern Bulgaria: State Provides Nearly 300,000 Liters of Bottled Water to Pleven and Strazhitsa

The State Reserve has released nearly 300,000 liters of bottled water for residents of Pleven and Strazhitsa

Society » Environment | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

Back From the Shadows: The Black Panther Roams Bulgaria Once More! (VIDEO)

Reports of a large black predator, believed to be a leopard or a panther, stirred fear and heightened police activity in the Dupnitsa area after it was reportedly sighted close to the village of Krainitsi

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

'Resistance Against Dictatorship': Sofia Protest Targets Sarafov, Peevski, and Captured Institutions

Citizens gathered in central Sofia on Wednesday evening to voice their anger against corruption and the concentration of political power, joining a protest under the slogan “Resistance Against Dictatorship”

Politics | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:38

Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?

Over the past two decades, Bulgaria has seen a dramatic decline in the production of certain vegetables that once made the country a well-known name in Europe

Business » Industry | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

'Resistance Against Dictatorship': Sofia Protest Targets Sarafov, Peevski, and Captured Institutions

Citizens gathered in central Sofia on Wednesday evening to voice their anger against corruption and the concentration of political power, joining a protest under the slogan “Resistance Against Dictatorship”

Politics | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 09:38

GERB-Led Municipalities Used Missing Kebabche Restaurant Cash Register to Channel Millions in Public Funds

For a decade, municipalities led by GERB mayors reportedly funneled millions of leva through a stolen cash register, originally taken from a kebapche restaurant in Sofia

Politics | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:42

Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Zafirov Met Xi Jinping During Beijing V-Day Parade

Bulgaria’s Socialist Party (BSP) leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during commemorations in Beijing

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:04

Bulgaria's Parliament Rejects Lev-Euro Referendum as Opposition Parties Escalate Calls for Protests

On Wednesday, Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted down a proposal by the "Greatness" party to hold a national referendum on whether the Bulgarian lev should remain the sole official currency until 204

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 15:16

Bulgaria: Peevski Backs Zhelyazkov’s Cabinet, Dismisses No-Confidence Motion as 'Soros Narrative'

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS–New Beginning, made clear on Wednesday that his party will continue backing the government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov as Parliament returned from its August recess

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:44

Smooth Transition to Euro in Bulgaria: Post Offices, Surveillance, Police and Public Readiness Highlighted

Bulgaria is preparing for the smooth introduction of the euro, with a series of security and operational measures being put in place to facilitate the six-month period of free lev-to-euro exchange

Politics | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria