Chaos in Sofia: Protesters Storm Bulgaria's Parliament Demanding 'Resign Now!'

Black Wednesday on Bulgaria’s Roads: Fatal Accidents Leave Seven Dead
Over the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has witnessed a tragic surge in road accidents, with seven people losing their lives and 30 others sustaining injuries
A civil protest erupted in front of Bulgaria’s National Assembly on the first day of the autumn parliamentary session, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet, the dissolution of parliament, new elections, convening of a Grand National Assembly, and amendments to the Constitution. The rally, held in the so-called “Triangle of Power,” carried the slogan “The Legitimate National Assembly of the Bulgarian People AGAINST an Illegitimately Elected Parliament.”
Read more about today's events: Tensions Mark Start of Bulgaria’s Autumn Political Season: Fifth No Confidence Attempt Looms Over Cabinet
Protesters waved Bulgarian flags, as well as banners with inscriptions including VMRO and “People of the People,” while some wore high-visibility vests marked “The Irreconcilables.” Other placards carried messages calling for “Direct democracy with referendums” and urging the government to “Lead with Russia.” In an unusual gesture, a tray of roasted lamb, complete with heads and bones, was brought to the site as part of the demonstration.
Petar Nedevski from the Civic Initiative “Buditeli,” one of the organizers, explained that the protest followed an “undeserved summer vacation” for lawmakers and coincided with an 11 percent increase in parliamentary activity. According to Nedevski, the protesters consider the 51st parliament and the Zhelyazkov cabinet illegitimate.
The demonstration attracted figures from political movements "Greatness" and "Revival". Supporters of these parties attempted to storm the National Assembly building but were stopped by a cordon of police. Authorities also halted traffic in the area to ensure public safety. The protesters’ aim was largely symbolic, but they warned of more radical actions in the future, including potential blockages of key intersections and road arteries.
Simeon Slavchev, chairman of the party Moral, Initiative, Patriotism (MIR) and representative of Buditeli, addressed the crowd, condemning the current parliament as elected through falsifications and substitution of votes. Slavchev criticized the assembly of incompatible parties for failing to solve citizens’ problems, warning that their governance is leading Bulgaria toward catastrophe. He emphasized that while today’s protest was symbolic, future actions will escalate.
The protest coincided with parliamentary proceedings, where MPs returned to work amid calls for a new vote of no confidence. The ruling parties: GERB, BSP, “There Is Such a People,” and DPS-New Beginning, are expected to continue key appointments, including the election of a deputy ombudsman and members of the Commission for Combating Corruption. The outcome and further parliamentary developments remain uncertain.
The demonstration also drew attention to recent international developments, with some participants denouncing the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria as “treasonous.” Citizens carried signs opposing NATO and expressing dissatisfaction with current political leadership, underlining the broader discontent fueling the protest.
Citizens gathered in central Sofia on Wednesday evening to voice their anger against corruption and the concentration of political power, joining a protest under the slogan “Resistance Against Dictatorship”
For a decade, municipalities led by GERB mayors reportedly funneled millions of leva through a stolen cash register, originally taken from a kebapche restaurant in Sofia
Bulgaria’s Socialist Party (BSP) leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during commemorations in Beijing
On Wednesday, Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted down a proposal by the "Greatness" party to hold a national referendum on whether the Bulgarian lev should remain the sole official currency until 204
Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS–New Beginning, made clear on Wednesday that his party will continue backing the government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov as Parliament returned from its August recess
Bulgaria is preparing for the smooth introduction of the euro, with a series of security and operational measures being put in place to facilitate the six-month period of free lev-to-euro exchange
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink