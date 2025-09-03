Chaos in Sofia: Protesters Storm Bulgaria's Parliament Demanding 'Resign Now!'

A civil protest erupted in front of Bulgaria’s National Assembly on the first day of the autumn parliamentary session, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet, the dissolution of parliament, new elections, convening of a Grand National Assembly, and amendments to the Constitution. The rally, held in the so-called “Triangle of Power,” carried the slogan “The Legitimate National Assembly of the Bulgarian People AGAINST an Illegitimately Elected Parliament.”

Protesters waved Bulgarian flags, as well as banners with inscriptions including VMRO and “People of the People,” while some wore high-visibility vests marked “The Irreconcilables.” Other placards carried messages calling for “Direct democracy with referendums” and urging the government to “Lead with Russia.” In an unusual gesture, a tray of roasted lamb, complete with heads and bones, was brought to the site as part of the demonstration.

Petar Nedevski from the Civic Initiative “Buditeli,” one of the organizers, explained that the protest followed an “undeserved summer vacation” for lawmakers and coincided with an 11 percent increase in parliamentary activity. According to Nedevski, the protesters consider the 51st parliament and the Zhelyazkov cabinet illegitimate.

The demonstration attracted figures from political movements "Greatness" and "Revival". Supporters of these parties attempted to storm the National Assembly building but were stopped by a cordon of police. Authorities also halted traffic in the area to ensure public safety. The protesters’ aim was largely symbolic, but they warned of more radical actions in the future, including potential blockages of key intersections and road arteries.

Simeon Slavchev, chairman of the party Moral, Initiative, Patriotism (MIR) and representative of Buditeli, addressed the crowd, condemning the current parliament as elected through falsifications and substitution of votes. Slavchev criticized the assembly of incompatible parties for failing to solve citizens’ problems, warning that their governance is leading Bulgaria toward catastrophe. He emphasized that while today’s protest was symbolic, future actions will escalate.

The protest coincided with parliamentary proceedings, where MPs returned to work amid calls for a new vote of no confidence. The ruling parties: GERB, BSP, “There Is Such a People,” and DPS-New Beginning, are expected to continue key appointments, including the election of a deputy ombudsman and members of the Commission for Combating Corruption. The outcome and further parliamentary developments remain uncertain.

The demonstration also drew attention to recent international developments, with some participants denouncing the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria as “treasonous.” Citizens carried signs opposing NATO and expressing dissatisfaction with current political leadership, underlining the broader discontent fueling the protest.