Justice Minister Briefs Laura Kövesi on EU Funds Crime Reforms in Bulgaria

World » EU | September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 14:18
Bulgaria’s Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev briefed European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi in Luxembourg on forthcoming reforms aimed at improving the functioning of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in the country, according to the Ministry of Justice press office.

Georgiev explained that the Ministry has prepared a draft amendment to the Criminal Code to address challenges faced by delegated prosecutors in Bulgaria, particularly regarding the classification of offenses involving European Union funds. The proposed changes aim to ensure the effective operation of the EPPO and fully transpose the European directive on combating fraud that affects the EU’s financial interests.

The planned reforms also extend criminal law provisions to cover EU employees and include the establishment of specialized chambers to handle cases of mismanagement and official misconduct related to EU funds, ensuring stronger protection of the Union’s financial interests.

