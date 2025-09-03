Smooth Transition to Euro in Bulgaria: Post Offices, Surveillance, Police and Public Readiness Highlighted

Bulgaria is preparing for the smooth introduction of the euro, with a series of security and operational measures being put in place to facilitate the six-month period of free lev-to-euro exchange. Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov announced in Burgas that police will be stationed in front of post offices nationwide to ensure calm and orderly exchanges. The move, coordinated with the Ministry of Interior, aims to give citizens confidence during the currency transition.

Given that more than 2,230 settlements in Bulgaria lack bank branches, post offices will serve as primary exchange points. To support this, “Bulgarian Posts” has enhanced its infrastructure, including upgraded video surveillance with higher-resolution cameras. Over 1,500 staff members have received training on euro exchange procedures, while barcode readers, banknote counting machines, and counterfeit detection lamps have been deployed to ensure accuracy and security.

From January 1, pensioners will also be able to collect their pensions at any post office, facilitated by new software and the introduction of an electronic pension card. According to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, while euro adoption is expected to bring greater price stability, increased investment, and higher incomes, it will require strict compliance with European rules to fully benefit from membership in the eurozone.

Several ministers highlighted sector-specific readiness and advantages. Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov outlined plans to implement a compensation mechanism under a new European directive, guaranteeing Bulgarian businesses reimbursement for half of their energy consumption. Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh emphasized that euro adoption will strengthen the country’s international reputation, increase trust among visitors, and provide greater stability to the sector.

Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Dimitar Radev confirmed that the delivery of euro banknotes and minting of coins are proceeding on schedule. For businesses, the transition will eliminate currency exchange costs, streamline transactions, reduce trade expenses, and enhance competitiveness. Citizens are expected to benefit from greater financial security, protected savings, more transparent loans, and better preservation of purchasing power.

The national information campaign, officially launched in Burgas, will continue with over 200 events across Bulgaria in the coming months, aiming to educate the public on the practicalities and advantages of the upcoming euro adoption.

