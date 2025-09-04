Sofia Children Rescued from Crane After 'Dangerous Selfie' Attempt

Authorities in Sofia have confirmed the identities of all children involved in climbing a construction crane near Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard last night. The Sofia Internal Affairs Directorate (SDVR) reported that the minors have been located and the appropriate measures have been taken, with further updates expected later today.

The incident prompted an emergency response involving both the Ministry of Interior and the fire department. Two children, who had scaled the unfinished building, were rescued during the operation. A significant police presence remained at the scene to ensure safety and maintain order.

According to initial reports, a total of seven children, approximately 13 years old, had climbed the crane attached to the still-under-construction business building, which reaches around 200 meters in height. Authorities noted that the stunt appeared to have been motivated by a “dangerous selfie,” as the youngsters sought to capture photographs from the crane’s peak.

Five children were brought down safely, while the remaining two were still on the structure during the rescue effort. Parents of the minors traveled to the site as the search and rescue operation continued. Teams of police officers, firefighters, climbers, and personnel from the Sofia Emergency Service worked together to locate and safely descend any remaining individuals.