Bulgaria’s Borissov: Government Unstable but GERB Committed to Full Political Responsibility

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has described the current government in Bulgaria as inherently unstable, noting that it is constantly challenged and operates as a minority administration. Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of parliament, Borissov stressed that despite these challenges, GERB remains committed to its political responsibilities. "The highest form of political responsibility at the moment is the behavior of political leaders. This government is not beneficial to GERB, but I have given my word to my colleagues from the BSP and TISP that we will go all the way," he said.

On questions regarding Delyan Peevski’s support for the government, Borissov maintained that it is Peevski’s own decision whether to continue backing the cabinet. He also urged President Rumen Radev to renegotiate the controversial Botas gas contract with Turkey, highlighting Bulgaria’s significant financial stake. "Bulgaria turned out to be the largest investor in the Turkish gas transmission system - 6 billion leva (3 billion euros). I hope this well-intentioned work between institutions continues, because I do not see how we will get out of this contract without renegotiation at the presidential level and a similar concession from President Erdogan," Borissov commented.

The GERB leader emphasized that maintaining the path toward the eurozone remains a priority, noting that key milestones, including the adoption of the budget and the Recovery Plan, are yet to be completed ahead of Bulgaria’s official euro adoption on January 1, 2026. He reiterated the need to leverage high-level diplomatic contacts, citing President Radev’s involvement in securing the Rheinmetall investment as an example of successful presidential intervention.

Borissov also criticized the opposition, particularly WCC-DB, for "aligning themselves" with opposition parties such as "Revival" and "Greatness." He pointed out the recent protests and political maneuvering as attempts to show off a "new vision" while questioning the consistency and responsibility of these groups. "They are kissing ‘Revival’ and ‘Greatness.’ It’s all about showing off their new vision. Whether we will gather a sufficient majority for matters like the anti-corruption commission and the deputy ombudsman, we will see," he said.

Addressing domestic issues, Borissov commented on the fight against cigarette smuggling, noting that under GERB this rate has fallen below 2 percent, and dismissed questions about certain political figures, including Pascal, who he said was in hiding in Greece during GERB’s time in government. He also responded to concerns about local councilors joining forces with WCC-DB, emphasizing that GERB has not exerted pressure on local representatives, and that these alliances were outside GERB’s control. "I have not heard of any pressure on mayors or representatives of the local government of GERB," he said.

Borissov concluded by reflecting on the importance of fair media coverage, highlighting the need to report equally on all political players and criticizing the selective attention to opposition alliances. He stressed that GERB continues to have the most qualified staff and experts, cultivated over years of governing, despite the challenges posed by the new parliamentary session and the broader political landscape.