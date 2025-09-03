Trump Accuses Xi, Putin and Kim of Plotting Against US as Beijing Parade Showcases Military Power

US President Donald Trump accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of conspiring against the United States. The statement appeared on Trump’s Truth Social account as Beijing hosted a grand military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

"Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump wrote in a message directed at Xi.

He also raised the question of whether China would recognize the sacrifice of American soldiers during the war, emphasizing the "blood" the US shed in helping China secure its freedom from Japanese occupation. Trump added that many Americans had died in that fight and said he hoped they would be "honoured and remembered for their bravery and sacrifice." Despite his sharp tone, Trump ended the message by wishing Xi and the Chinese people "a great and lasting day of celebration."

Xi, Putin, and Kim on Display in Beijing

The parade in Beijing was notable for bringing together Xi, Putin, and Kim in a rare public display of solidarity. Addressing more than 50,000 people at Tiananmen Square, Xi presented China as a force for peace, declaring that humanity faces a choice "between peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum."

Despite this rhetoric, the parade was designed to showcase Chinese military strength. More than 10,000 troops took part alongside 100 aircraft and vehicles, with displays of cutting-edge weapons, including hypersonic missiles, nuclear-capable DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missiles, drones, and laser systems.

Putin and Kim left the parade grounds afterward for bilateral talks, according to Russian media reports.

The gathering underlined how Russia and North Korea, both facing isolation, have leaned on China for legitimacy and support. Pyongyang has supplied Moscow with artillery shells, missiles, and even personnel, while Beijing, though officially neutral, has continued to purchase Russian oil and provide dual-use technologies that bolster Moscow’s war effort.

The event came days after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which also brought Xi, Putin, Kim, and other leaders together, reinforcing Xi’s vision of China at the centre of a new world order.

Trump’s Frustration with Putin

Trump’s remarks about the Beijing meeting followed his growing discontent with Putin’s conduct. Speaking on Sept. 2, the president said he was "very disappointed in President Putin" and suggested new measures might follow. In an interview, he expressed anger at Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine and lamented that "7,000 are dying every single week - soldiers mostly."

Although he described his past relations with Putin as positive, Trump repeated several times that he was deeply disappointed. He insisted his focus was on stopping the bloodshed, not just on Ukraine itself, and hinted that "you’ll find out" in the coming days what his administration intends to do.

Later, during an Oval Office press conference, he added cryptically that he had "learned things that will be very interesting" when pressed about whether he had spoken with Putin recently.

Escalation in Ukraine

Trump’s remarks coincided with one of Russia’s heaviest bombardments of Ukraine in recent weeks. On Aug. 28, Russia launched 598 drones and 31 missiles in a massive assault, killing at least 25 civilians in Kyiv alone. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the updated death toll and urged international partners to impose further economic pressure on Moscow.

"Russia hears nothing but strength," Zelensky said. "Sanctions that actually hit, tariffs that limit Russian trade and cut funding for the war machine - all these are needed."

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Russia of stepping up its "despicable" bombing campaign and said new sanctions were under consideration. He noted that if peace efforts fail, Washington and its allies were ready to take harsher economic measures.

Despite repeated summits, Trump has struggled to produce a breakthrough. After meeting Putin in Alaska and later holding talks with Zelensky and European leaders in Washington, he said his administration would know within two weeks whether peace was possible. Yet Moscow has rejected any direct meeting with Kyiv, insisting Zelensky’s government is illegitimate.

Europe Weighs In: Merz on Putin’s Strategy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz added his voice to the debate, stressing that Putin has no incentive to end the war. In a recent interview, Merz said the Kremlin leader would only come to the table when it suited his interests. At present, continuing the war allowed Putin to seize territory and exploit divisions in the West.

"He has no reason to agree to a ceasefire or peace agreement at present," Merz explained, adding that only economic measures could force Moscow to reconsider. He proposed tariffs on countries continuing trade with Russia as one possible step.

Merz has consistently argued that the conflict could drag on for years and has dismissed the idea of deploying German ground troops to Ukraine, even in the event of a ceasefire.