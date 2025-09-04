Tensions Mark Start of Bulgaria’s Autumn Political Season: Fifth No Confidence Attempt Looms Over Cabinet

Politics | Author: Nikola Danailov |September 3, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Tensions Mark Start of Bulgaria’s Autumn Political Season: Fifth No Confidence Attempt Looms Over Cabinet

The new parliamentary season in Bulgaria opens with clear signs of rising political tension. Nikolai Denkov, former Prime Minister and current chairman of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) parliamentary group, announced that a motion of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov cabinet (GERB, DPS-New Beginning, BSP, TISP) is nearly finalized and will be submitted within one to two weeks. According to him, the initiative is being prepared jointly with "Democratic Bulgaria" and is expected to mark a turbulent start to the autumn session of the 51st National Assembly.

Denkov underlined that the focus of the upcoming vote will be on what the opposition describes as the “captured state” and “captured institutions,” as well as growing poverty and persistently high inflation. He stressed that support will be welcomed from any parliamentary force willing to join.

Opposition Blocs Consolidate Against the Cabinet

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria!", confirmed that WCC-DB will submit the no-confidence motion in partnership with political parties "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS or DPS-Dogan), making this the fifth attempt to unseat the Zhelyazkov government. He framed the initiative as a response to what he called the “oligarchic circle” that, in his words, dominates institutions and subordinates them to specific individuals tied to those in power.

According to Mirchev, the success of the vote may ultimately depend on the stance of “DPS-New Beginning,” though any deputy in the chamber may lend their support. “The goal is to show citizens the reality of what is happening inside the state. If people fully realize this, the autumn could be marked by indignation,” he added, pointing also to local crises such as water shortages in Pleven.

The coalition had previously avoided no-confidence motions, arguing that Bulgaria’s eurozone bid should not be jeopardized. Now, with the country officially approved to adopt the euro from January 2026, the opposition says the time has come for direct confrontation.

"Revival": Cabinet Policies Are "Disastrous"

From "Revival", MP Tsoncho Ganev declared that his party will fight “in every possible way” to bring down what he called a disastrous government. He accused the cabinet of overseeing growing poverty while preparing for eurozone entry, pointing out daily price increases on essential goods.

Ganev cited government borrowing of BGN 16 billion (EUR 8 billion) in nine months, arguing that the funds are not used for investment but to cover running expenses. He criticized the authorities for demanding that major taxpayers, such as banks and telecoms, pay taxes in advance, with companies already receiving such notices from the National Revenu Agency (NRA) office in Sliven.

He linked responsibility for the government to DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski, stating that the cabinet’s survival depends on the backing of Peevski, with Borissov (leader of GERB) himself confirming this dependency. On the ministers’ recent visit to China, Ganev suggested it was coordinated with Peevski, whom he described as the government’s “sheriff.”

First Session Accompanied by Protests

The autumn session opens amid demonstrations and a busy agenda. Lawmakers will convene for their first sitting since the summer recess, facing both legislative work and public discontent.

The first agenda item is a proposed referendum to keep the Bulgarian lev as the sole currency until 2043, submitted by "Greatness" with the support of "Revival" and MECH. Additional items include urgent measures to address the water crisis, a temporary commission to investigate causes of water scarcity, and amendments to the Law on Lending to Students and Doctoral Students aimed at reducing interest rates and expanding benefits for young families.

"Democrats for Strong Bulgaria" (party of WCC-DB) also demanded that Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov be questioned on the state of national security and potential hybrid threats, citing suspicions of Russian involvement in an incident affecting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane during her visit to Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, two protests will take place outside parliament. One in the morning, opposing what participants called an “illegitimately elected parliament.” The second, under the slogan “Resistance against the dictatorship,” will begin in the evening outside the Sofia Courthouse, organized by the Justice for Everyone initiative and backed by WCC-DB.

